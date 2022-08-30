Taiwan to start seeing rain from Typhoon Hinnamnor Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor (軒嵐諾) nears Taiwan, it will start to bring rain to the country on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

As of 2 a.m. today (Aug. 30), Typhoon Hinnamnor was about 1,770 kilometers east of Taipei, moving west at a speed of 32 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 220 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 172 kph and gusts of up to 208 kph, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported. The storm is currently rated as a moderate typhoon but could soon be upgraded to a strong typhoon.

The CWB currently predicts that Hinnamnor will shift west-southwest toward the waters south of Ryuku. After moving to the south of Ryuku, "the direction of the airflow will become less obvious, making the subsequent trend uncertain."



Map of Typhoon Hinnamnor's projected path. (JTWC image)

Currently, the weather bureau predicts that as the periphery of Hinnamnor nears Taiwan, from Wednesday to Saturday (Sept. 3), northern and northeastern parts of the country will begin to see brief showers, while the north coast of Keelung and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei will likely see heavy rain. Eastern Taiwan will likely see short-lived localized showers and in the afternoon, thunderstorms are probable in the rest of the country.

As for today's weather, the CWB said that most areas will see cloudy to sunny skies and environmental conditions are still favorable for the development of convection in the afternoon. In the afternoon, the western half of the country and mountainous areas in the eastern half will be prone to local, short-term thunderstorms. These thunderstorms could continue into the night and there could also be sporadic showers in the early morning on Wednesday.



Map of Typhoon Hinnamnor's projected path. (CWB image)

In terms of temperature, when it is not raining, the weather will be relatively hot. The high temperature across the country will range between 32°C and 35°C.

The eastern half of the country, Taipei, Yulin, and Chiayi are likely to see temperatures reach 36°C. Hulien could see the mercury soar to as high as 38°C.



Wind radii probability. (CWB image)



NOAA satellite image of Typhoon Hinnamnor. (NOAA animated GIF)