Taiwan tracks 37 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 37 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 29).

Of the 37 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including eight Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets in the northeast section of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and two Shenyang J-11 jet fighters and two J-16 fighter planes in the southwest sector of the zone, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Beijing has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day this month so far. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 12 out of 37 Chinese planes on Aug. 29. (MND image)