Over 100 water tankers deployed to Keelung amid reservoir woes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some parts of Keelung will be subject to reduced water pressure amid a drought with water tankers ready to replenish water for households in high-ground areas.

The Water Resources Agency has announced reduced water supplies from Sep. 3 in Keelung and New Taipei’s Xizhi District due to a shortage. Water levels at Keelung’s Xinshan Reservoir have plummeted to 35.4% as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 30), according to a real-time monitoring website.

Scarce rainfall has led to a significant drop in water levels in the Keelung River and New Taipei's Shuang River. To ensure supply, the Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC) said on Tuesday (Aug. 29) that measures such as well drilling at water treatment plants have been implemented but to limited effect.

In addition to setting up water stations, the company has deployed 104 water tankers to the region in an emergency move, including 50 from the military and 6 from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It expressed gratitude to the chipmaker for the aid, an example of how it fulfills its corporate social responsibility.

A global drought is biting and Taiwan is no exception, with the country experiencing average daily rainfall of 28.2 millimeters in July, the second-lowest since 2000, said the Central Weather Bureau. No typhoons have directly hit Taiwan for the past three years as the authorities urge the public to conserve water.



Water tanker. (Taipei Water Corporation photo)