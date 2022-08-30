KMS Solutions, a technology leader in Vietnam aims to address Australia’s IT talent shortage

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 30 August 2022 - KMS Solutions, a technology company from Vietnam, is devoted to supporting Australian businesses. With a mission of empowering enterprises to embrace innovative technologies, KMS Solutions is one of many IT companies working hard to help bridge the gap.





The rapid progression of Australia's digital transformation strategy has created a greater demand for new technology. Nevertheless, a severe talent gap is prompting many Australian corporations to restrain their digitalization journey.



Recent Australian Computer Society's research anticipated that the country needs an extra 60,000 experienced ICT workers annually, with the demand for software developers at the top. Failure to address the skills gaps can delay businesses' digital transformation and impede Australia's ambition to rank among the top 10 digital economies by 2030.



Noticing the urgent need for competent IT specialists, the company has expanded its operation in Australia, having 1,600+ technology consultants in its Vietnam DC. Equipped with adequate tech resources and infrastructure, KMS Solutions aspires to support businesses' strategic technology initiatives.



CEO Duy Le believes that digital transformation is at the core of almost every corporation across all industries.



''No longer just the domain of the IT department, technology now impacts hugely on how businesses identify clients, design products, and delight consumers. To thrive, companies must stay at the forefront of technological development.''



Since the labor market for experienced developers has grown more competitive, Le says enterprises are finding it costs more to attract and retain employees. Aiming to reduce operational costs while accomplishing quality digital solutions, companies have progressively opted for outsourced Digital Team.



Adopting leading-edge technologies and upskilling its workforce, KMS has proved to be a reliable partner to 130+ global clients, particularly in BFSI and ISVs industries. From modernizing tech stack or providing end-to-end product engineering - all are covered by its dedicated development team.



''With the right mix of human ingenuity and technical capabilities, our Solutions and Offerings are of world-class standard, achieving engineering excellence and accelerating time-to-value. That's what set us apart from others.''



These projects have helped organizations accelerate their transformation with industry best practices, having the next-gen foundation for future growth. With its dedicated development team, KMS Solutions is confident that it can play a significant role in alleviating Australia's developer shortage.



