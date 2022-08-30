Spice Up This Mid-Autumn Festival With Fusion Sambal Mooncakes & More From Whyzee

Make this Mid-Autumn Festival heartwarming and special with delectable novel treats from Whyzee first collection of mooncakes that will spark conversations at the gatherings. Enjoy 30% off all mooncakes till 5 September 2022!

About Whyzee

Whyzee, the one-stop online cake delivery platform in Singapore, believes in enabling everyone to indulge in fresh, quality artisanal bakes at an affordable price. Whyzee offers a wide selection of more than 50 economic whole cakes complementary to every occasion and dietary requirement. Making no compromises on quality, all of Whysee's products are made with premium, wholesome and nutritious ingredients. This ensures top-notch quality, allowing customers to enjoy the true flavours of Whyzee's masterpieces. Whyzee endeavours to deliver the best services, and orders can be conveniently placed online for self-collection or same-day delivery.



