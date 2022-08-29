Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/08/29 22:27
FILE - Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion"...
FILE - Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after beating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the championship match at the 2012 U.S. Open tenn...
FILE - Serena Williams of the U.S. returns in the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the Rolan...
FILE - Serena Williams wears a creation as part of the Off-White Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion W...
FILE - Serena Williams, of the United States, makes a return to compatriot Lindsay Davenport during their semifinal match at the U.S. Open tennis tour...
FILE - Serena Williams arrives for the "Fashion Rocks" event at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Wednesday Sept. 8, 2004. Saying “the countdown has b...
FILE - Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tenn...
FILE - Serena Williams, of the U.S., celebrates as she defeats Russia's Maria Sharapova during the women's final match of the French Open tennis tourn...
FILE - Serena Williams of the United States holds the trophy during a photo call after beating Justine Henin of Belgium, to win the women's singles fi...
FILE - Serena Williams attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-tim...
FILE - Serena Williams of the United States screams in her match against her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open Tennis...
FILE - Serena Williams acknowledge cheers after showing her Spring 2015 collection during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014 in New York. Saying “...
FILE - Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against Jessica Pegula...
FILE - Serena Williams attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Wednesda...
FILE - Serena Williams holds up her U.S. Open championship trophy while posing for photographers in New York's Times Square, Monday, Sept. 8, 2008 in ...
FILE - Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships ...
FILE - In this July 3, 2010, file photo, Serena Williams celebrates winning a point against Russia's Vera Zvonareva during their women's singles final...
FILE - Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wim...

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams begins what might be her final tournament Monday at the U.S. Open.

The 40-year-old announced this month that she plans to turn her focus toward having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis.

Her final singles match could be Monday against unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win, and Williams is likely to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. She's also particpating in the doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams.

Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or any other — sport, has seven titles apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, six U.S. Open wins, plus three at the French Open, across a career remarkable for its peaks and its longevity. She also owns 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, all won with her older sister, Venus.

She has done plenty outside of tennis, too.

That includes forays into business with investment firm Serena Ventures and entertainment via past acting roles and executive produced “King Richard,” the film about her father that was nominated for five Academy Awards. She launched a fashion collection in 2018 after collaborations with HSN and Nike, made multiple appearances on the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York and appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine.

All the while, Williams hasn’t let the public forget that she’s a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.

