|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|12
|Man City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|5
|10
|Tottenham
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|10
|Brighton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|10
|Leeds
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|7
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|6
|7
|Newcastle
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Man United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|6
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|2
|1
|13
|5
|5
|Brentford
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|6
|5
|Fulham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|5
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|8
|4
|Southampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|3
|West Ham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|16
|3
|Everton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
|Wolverhampton
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Leicester
|4
|0
|1
|3
|6
|10
|1
___
Leeds 3, Chelsea 0
West Ham 0, Brighton 2
Newcastle 3, Man City 3
Man United 2, Liverpool 1
Southampton 0, Man United 1
Brentford 1, Everton 1
Brighton 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0
Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 1
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
|Reading
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|6
|12
|Sheffield United
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|11
|Hull
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|11
|Norwich
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|10
|Rotherham
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|2
|9
|Burnley
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|7
|9
|Watford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|9
|Blackburn
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|8
|9
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|9
|8
|Preston
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|8
|QPR
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|8
|Sunderland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Blackpool
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|8
|Cardiff
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|8
|West Brom
|6
|1
|4
|1
|10
|8
|7
|Millwall
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|7
|Stoke
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|7
|Middlesbrough
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|10
|6
|Luton Town
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|6
|Wigan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|6
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Swansea
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|10
|5
|Huddersfield
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|8
|4
|Coventry
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|7
|1
___
Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1
Sunderland 0, Norwich 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2
Hull 3, Coventry 2
Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Reading 1
Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0
Watford 2, QPR 3
Wigan 1, Burnley 5
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
|Portsmouth
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|5
|14
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|4
|14
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|13
|Peterborough
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|6
|12
|Plymouth
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Derby
|6
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|11
|Cambridge United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|10
|10
|Charlton
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|6
|9
|Exeter
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|5
|8
|Bolton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|5
|1
|4
|0
|8
|7
|7
|Wycombe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|Barnsley
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Oxford United
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|6
|7
|Lincoln
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|9
|7
|Port Vale
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|7
|Shrewsbury
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|6
|6
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|8
|4
|Forest Green
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|12
|4
|Morecambe
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|10
|3
|Burton Albion
|6
|0
|1
|5
|7
|18
|1
___
Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1
Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2
Derby 2, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2
Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Plymouth 2, Bolton 0
Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0
Wycombe 1, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
|Leyton Orient
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|16
|Barrow
|6
|5
|0
|1
|10
|6
|15
|Doncaster
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|5
|14
|Salford
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|4
|13
|Stevenage
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|5
|13
|Northampton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|9
|11
|Crewe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|11
|Mansfield Town
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|8
|9
|Walsall
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|8
|Bradford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|8
|Carlisle
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Sutton United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Grimsby Town
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|8
|Tranmere
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|5
|7
|Newport County
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|7
|Swindon
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|7
|Harrogate Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|8
|7
|Stockport County
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|10
|4
|Colchester
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|4
|Gillingham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|8
|4
|Crawley Town
|6
|0
|2
|4
|3
|8
|2
|Hartlepool
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|13
|2
|Rochdale
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|9
|1
___
AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1
Bradford 0, Crewe 0
Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4
Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2
Northampton 0, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1
Salford 1, Stevenage 0
Stockport County 1, Swindon 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 2, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2
Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.