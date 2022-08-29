All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|45-20
|33-31
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|.551
|7
|+1
|7-3
|W-1
|42-23
|28-34
|Toronto
|69
|58
|.543
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-28
|32-30
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|.528
|10
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|37-24
|30-36
|Boston
|62
|67
|.481
|16
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|31-34
|31-33
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|67
|59
|.532
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|32-25
|35-34
|Minnesota
|66
|61
|.520
|1½
|3
|4-6
|W-4
|39-28
|27-33
|Chicago
|63
|65
|.492
|5
|6½
|2-8
|L-4
|30-34
|33-31
|Kansas City
|52
|77
|.403
|16½
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|32-37
|20-40
|Detroit
|50
|78
|.391
|18
|19½
|6-4
|W-2
|29-35
|21-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|43-20
|39-27
|Seattle
|70
|58
|.547
|11½
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|35-28
|35-30
|Texas
|58
|69
|.457
|23
|11
|6-4
|L-2
|28-36
|30-33
|Los Angeles
|56
|73
|.434
|26
|14
|4-6
|W-4
|27-36
|29-37
|Oakland
|48
|81
|.372
|34
|22
|5-5
|W-2
|22-43
|26-38
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-20
|39-27
|Atlanta
|79
|50
|.612
|3
|+8½
|7-3
|L-2
|42-24
|37-26
|Philadelphia
|72
|57
|.558
|10
|+1½
|7-3
|L-2
|39-30
|33-27
|Miami
|55
|73
|.430
|26½
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|26-36
|29-37
|Washington
|43
|85
|.336
|38½
|27
|4-6
|W-1
|20-46
|23-39
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|75
|54
|.581
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|42-22
|33-32
|Milwaukee
|68
|59
|.535
|6
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|34-25
|34-34
|Chicago
|55
|74
|.426
|20
|15½
|3-7
|L-3
|28-38
|27-36
|Cincinnati
|50
|77
|.394
|24
|19½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-37
|24-40
|Pittsburgh
|48
|80
|.375
|26½
|22
|2-8
|L-1
|26-36
|22-44
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|89
|38
|.701
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|45-16
|44-22
|San Diego
|71
|59
|.546
|19½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-28
|36-31
|San Francisco
|61
|66
|.480
|28
|8½
|2-8
|L-5
|34-30
|27-36
|Arizona
|60
|67
|.472
|29
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|33-32
|27-35
|Colorado
|55
|74
|.426
|35
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-32
|19-42
___
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3
Detroit 9, Texas 8
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7
Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.