American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/29 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 78 51 .605 _
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7
Toronto 69 58 .543 8
Baltimore 67 60 .528 10
Boston 62 67 .481 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _
Minnesota 66 61 .520
Chicago 63 65 .492 5
Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½
Detroit 50 78 .391 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _
Seattle 70 58 .547 11½
Texas 58 69 .457 23
Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26
Oakland 48 81 .372 34

___

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Detroit 9, Texas 8

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.