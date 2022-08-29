NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|64
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|69
|60
|Miami
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|49
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|47
|56
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|33
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|49
|49
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|77
|64
|Jacksonville
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|51
|95
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|42
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|49
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|61
|68
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|55
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|91
|50
|Denver
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|62
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|43
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|50
|88
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|66
|61
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|75
|74
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|92
|Washington
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|50
|64
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|59
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|54
|41
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|47
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|37
|66
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|67
|45
|Detroit
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|59
|72
|Green Bay
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|51
|55
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|40
|66
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|45
|45
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|76
|73
|L.A. Rams
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|56
|62
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|62
|86
___
Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10
Houston 17, San Francisco 0
Carolina 21, Buffalo 0
Dallas 27, Seattle 26
New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10
Las Vegas 23, New England 6
Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12
Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7
Baltimore 17, Washington 15
Chicago 21, Cleveland 20
Miami 48, Philadelphia 10
Tennessee 26, Arizona 23
Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10
Denver 23, Minnesota 13
N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27
Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9