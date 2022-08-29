North America Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market Share | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2030

North America next-generation surgical robotics market is expected to grow by 45.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $195.8 million by 2030, driven by technological breakthroughs, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, the increasing prevalence rate of chronic disorders, and highly increasing adoption of innovative surgical robots.
Activ Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Limited, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG), Intuitive Surgical Inc., Meere Company Inc., Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd., Microbot Medical, Inc., PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, SOFAR S.p.A., Vicarious Surgical, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Virtuoso Surgical, Inc.
Highlighted with 24 tables and 42 figures, this 94-page report North America Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market 2020-2030 by System Component (Robots, Instruments & Accessories, Service), Technology (Miniaturized, Autonomous, Teleoperated), Application (General, Gynecology, Urology, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, ASCs), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America next-generation surgical robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America next-generation surgical robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on System Component,
Robotic Systems
Instruments and Accessories
System Services
Based on Technology
Miniaturized Surgical Robotics
Autonomous Surgical Robotics
Teleoperated Surgical Robotics
Based on Application
General Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Urology Surgery
Cardiology Surgery
Neurosurgery
Aesthetic Surgery
Other Surgeries
Based on End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Other End Users
Geographically
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Table of Content:
- Market Definition and Overview
- Research Method and Logic
- Market Competition Analysis
- Product and Service Analysis
- Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19
- Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
- Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions
Key inquiries addressed in the report:
- Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.
- Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.
These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:
- The markets’ current infrastructures
- Market opportunities and challenges
- Future potential for growth in specific industries
- Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes
- Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown
- Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.
- The market’s main driving forces
- Key market trends are impeding market expansion.
- Obstacles to market expansion.
- Market’s top merchants.
- Thorough SWOT analysis
- Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.
- Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.
- Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.
- PEST study of the five main market regions.
Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.
It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.
Key Questions Answered in the Market Report
What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?
What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?
Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?
Which application segment will experience strong growth?
Who are the key suppliers in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
