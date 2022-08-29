Mobile Handheld Computers Market 2022 Status, Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook & SWOT Analysis by 2027

The global Mobile handheld computers market was valued at USD 1,310.47 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,047.29 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,811 thousand units of mobile handheld computers were estimated to be sold.

Mobile handheld computers are small computers which are capable enough to hold and operate in the hand. Growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions coupled with technology advancement allow higher applicability & broader deployment scenario are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, battery technology improvement & portability and support to emerging trend of anticipatory computing are also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high risk to security and damage is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions

Onsite computing solutions consist of existing networks of technicians who support localized IT challenges and assist in managing various areas of organization’s IT solutions, including assistance with special IT projects, fix or break support, and cabling, among others. Furthermore, mobile handheld computers have various applications, such as sending & receiving invoices, recording signatures, digitizing notes, scanning barcodes, asset management, and managing parts. Therefore, growing demand for onsite/in place computing solutions.



Technology advancement allow higher applicability and broader deployment scenario



Various technological advancements allow higher applicability and broader deployment scenario. One of these technologies is Internet of Things. It is one of the emerging communication concept which interconnects a variety of devices, including mobile handheld computers, with data, processes, and people and enables a seamless communication. Other technologies such as Bluetooth, built-in sensors, NFC, and RFID tracking, enables mobile handheld computers to be a vital part of the IoT world. Hence, technology advancements fuel the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The global Mobile handheld computers market is segmented the operating system, type, pattern, application, and end user.

By Operating System,

iOS

Windows

Android

Linux

Others

The Windows segment is estimated to surpass a market size of around USD 500 million by 2026 owing to various technological advancements in this operating system. The Android segment is expected to witness a growth of 10% in its market share from 2021 to 2027 owing to its increasing demand, especially in the developing economies, as it is user friendly, as compared to the other operating systems.

By Type,

Tablet Personal Computers (PCs)

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

Pocket PCs

Others

The personal digital assistants (PDAs) segment is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 8.4% during the projected period owing to its high usage as a personal information manager. The tablet personal computers (PCs) segment is estimated to cross a market size of USD 150 million by 2022 owing to their increasing adoption as they are lightweight as compared to laptops.



By Pattern,

Web Application

Embedded Application

Terminal Emulation

Remote Desktop

Others

The remote desktop segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9% over the projected period owing to the emergence of various remote desktop software in the market. The embedded application segment accounts for an opportunity of about USD 60 Million during 2021 to 2027. Embedded application is permanently installed in some kind of device for performing very specific set of functions.



By Application,

In-store merchandising

Inventory Management

Order Picking

Receiving and Put Away

Quality Control and Safety Inspections

Traceability information Recording

Work History Data Recording

Others

The inventory management segment is estimated to account for the largest market size by around USD 500 million by 2027 owing to the high demand for mobile handheld computers for tracking inventory. The quality control and safety inspections segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period in terms of volume, owing to the presence of various software for quality control purposes.



By End User,

Retail and Wholesale

Logistics and Warehousing

Road

Rail

Air

Others

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Field Services

Others

The logistics and warehousing segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing use of mobile handheld computers in warehouses for inventory management. The healthcare segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.4% over the projected period owing to the growing healthcare industry globally.



Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Mobile handheld computers market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.5% over the projected period owing to presence of major market players in the region, especially in China. Furthermore, presence of various manufacturing facilities in the Asia Pacific countries owing to availability of cheap labour is also expected to fuel the market growth.



North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 35% owing to the presence of the brand “Apple” in the U.S., which is amongst the major brands of mobile handheld computers globally.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Mobile handheld computers market include Argox (SATO), Bluebird, Cilico, Cipherlab, Code, Cognex, Datalogic, Denso Wave, Honeywell, Microscan, MINDEO, Opticon Sensors, Scandit AG, Touchstar, Wasp Barcode, and Zebra Technology, among others.



The approximate market share of the major 4 players is more than 50%. These market players are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Datalogic partnered with Qualcomm Technologies and launched the Skorpio X5 Series, the new generation of mobile computers that leverages Qualcomm’s uomarket performance solutions. Also, in September 2019, Argox launched two new scanners for cost-effective solutions Argox AS-9400 & AS-8060 are designed to meet the demand of reading performance on barcodes at an affordable price.



Also, Honeywell deals in a variety of products, such as CT40 XP Handheld Computer, CT60 XP Handheld Computer, EDA61K Handheld Computer, CT40 Handheld Computer, Dolphin CT60 Handheld Computer, CK65 Handheld Computer, CN80 Handheld Computer, ScanPal EDA51 Handheld Computer, CK3X Handheld Computer, CN51 Handheld Computer, CN75 Handheld Computer, and CN80G Handheld Computer.

The global Mobile handheld computers market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Mobile handheld computers market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Cost Estimation of Various Handheld Computers by Company

Competitive Dashboard – Top Players – Top Models Mapping

Reading Distance – Application Benchmarking

Survey Results – Distributors (Key Applications, Key features in Demand, Key Deployment Use Cases, maximum OS Installation, Devices Shipped in a Year, Major Brands) & Suppliers (Specialized Handheld Computers, by End Use Industry, Key Selection Criteria for Customers in Demand, Key Deployment Use Cases, Key Deployment Areas, Maximum OS Installations, Major Markets, Key Competitors)

The global Mobile handheld computers market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Mobile handheld computers Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Mobile handheld computers Market?

Which are the top selling models with details?

