RiVERSE signs MOU with Various Parties to March towards a Future Digital Economy

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 29 August 2022 - Web3 oriented software company, RiVERSE held its first official launch event on July 13, 2022 to commemorate its collaboration with various influential parties, including its global partners and their representatives from Thailand, Cambodia, and the Middle East. The launch also saw partnership collaborations with RiLabs, Ms Riverse along with business collaborators Marathon Corporate Services Limited Trust (MCT).



The MOU Signing between RIVERSE's Mr Rex Yeap (left) and Tencent Cloud's General Manager's Mr Kenneth Siow (right) was a resounding success!

The launch event held in Malaysia sought to establish an alliance between RiVERSE and its various partners towards further development of RiVERSE’s virtual universe. This is an important milestone for RiVERSE as it signifies the first step of progression towards improving and transforming the global digital economy into Web3.0 industry. The event was very well received with great attendance by many influential partners and figures from all over the world.



Speaking on the occasion, Co-Founder of RiVERSE, Mr Rex Yeap, shared that, `In order to realize and achieve our unified goal, each Memorandum signing aims at completing different objectives for our collaboration.” Aside from the collaborators signing MoUs, attendees at the event also benefitted largely as they were able to gain insight into the workings of RiVERSE, its infrastructure, and its features such as RiLabs, RiChain and MemoRi.



Mr Rex Yeap also illustrated the importance of each feature under the RiVERSE Ecosystem as well as its impact on the global economy.



RiVERSE explores Tencent Cloud’s solutions for its Web 3.0-enabled Ecosystem



As the technology enabler of RiVERSE, Tencent Cloud will offer a wide range of solutions and infrastructure support, including Tencent Cloud’s Blockchain as a Service (TbaaS) for RiVERSE to develop its own private blockchain, as well as Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM), Cloud Block Storage (CBS), Cloud Load Balancer (CLB) to enable RiVERSE’s business and render real-life avatars for their virtual universe.



In line with Tencent Cloud's vision to empower the world with advanced technologies, Mr Rex Yeap shared, "Tencent Cloud has a complete solution ecosystem with track records in enabling businesses across industries to transform digitally. RiVERSE would like to achieve the next level of business transformation by leveraging Tencent Cloud's leading solutions in order to build a Web 3-enabled business ecosystem RiVERSE Virtual Universe for our customers."



About RiVERSE:

RiVERSE is a web3 oriented software company that focuses on creating innovative financial applications, decentralized digital economic and virtual platforms like Virtual Universe and NFT marketplaces using advanced technologies comprising Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, AR/VR, IoT and more.



One of its main features is the implementation of a Virtual Universe. The Virtual Universe is a digital twin of the world that is searchable, clickable, and machine-readable. It is an alternate digital reality where people work, play, and socialise.



The Virtual Universe was created during the COVID-19 pandemic and aimed to drive the digital economy during times of crisis. Many companies are seizing this golden opportunity to expand their businesses onto the Virtual Universe and drive the new era of economics.



RiVERSE firmly believes that the Virtual Universe is the first step to creating a new era of digital economy, and forming the foundation to shape and drive the world’s economy.





