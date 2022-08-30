Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;82;73;Cloudy with a shower;81;73;W;7;90%;78%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;106;86;NE;9;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;106;74;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;WNW;9;19%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warm;87;75;Warm with some sun;90;77;SW;9;47%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the a.m.;72;59;Periods of sun;73;58;NNE;11;63%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;61;50;Cloudy;60;53;SSE;6;81%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;95;65;Plenty of sun;96;69;SSW;6;12%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;54;NNE;6;40%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy;64;51;Sunny and warmer;81;62;ENE;9;42%;5%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;73;Plenty of sun;91;72;SW;7;44%;28%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;46;Partly sunny;60;48;ESE;8;68%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;117;81;Hazy sun, very hot;115;80;WNW;10;10%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;A t-storm or two;86;73;S;5;81%;94%;6

Bangalore, India;A couple of t-storms;79;69;A thunderstorm;82;69;ESE;5;75%;91%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;90;78;A t-storm around;90;80;S;6;74%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;84;72;Sunshine and humid;86;74;WSW;10;73%;6%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Cloudy;84;64;NNW;7;62%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Humid with a t-storm;85;66;Humid;81;65;NW;6;72%;55%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;72;59;Partly sunny;70;56;NE;6;68%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;62;48;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SE;7;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;86;61;Breezy in the a.m.;81;56;E;12;44%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;79;60;Sunshine and nice;81;59;N;8;51%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;73;57;Clouds and sun, warm;78;59;NNE;8;54%;15%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;96;64;A couple of t-storms;93;67;ENE;9;48%;93%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny;82;61;NNW;4;54%;7%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;Plenty of sunshine;65;50;NE;11;69%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;90;66;A p.m. shower or two;84;68;N;6;42%;75%;12

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;83;74;A couple of showers;85;76;NE;8;75%;99%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;94;78;Sunny and very warm;96;78;N;8;41%;4%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;60;51;Sunshine and breezy;64;50;SE;23;46%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;67;A t-storm in spots;84;68;SSE;4;61%;45%;12

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSE;8;83%;68%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;Not as warm;81;65;WNW;11;53%;1%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;86;77;Showers;86;77;SW;10;77%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing, a shower;65;53;Partly sunny;68;52;NE;9;52%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Afternoon t-storms;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;79;SSW;14;86%;99%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;97;76;A thunderstorm;88;75;S;6;71%;82%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;SE;9;60%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;95;79;Hazy sunshine;96;82;ENE;3;61%;44%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;92;62;Partly sunny;92;65;S;7;26%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning shower;94;84;High clouds and hot;95;83;SSW;6;60%;60%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;A shower in the p.m.;92;71;S;6;64%;81%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy in the p.m.;70;56;Partly sunny;65;53;NNE;11;73%;16%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;Plenty of sun;91;62;NE;7;14%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Downpours;77;72;Periods of sun;82;72;W;4;74%;42%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;96;81;Clouds and sun, hot;96;79;SSE;7;63%;21%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;79;55;Mostly cloudy;81;53;ESE;8;29%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;A couple of t-storms;87;72;A shower and t-storm;88;72;SE;4;78%;95%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;61;51;Breezy with a shower;65;50;N;15;59%;88%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A couple of t-storms;90;77;SSE;6;78%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;6;73%;73%;7

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;87;75;A shower in spots;88;75;ENE;12;61%;60%;11

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;84;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;6;70%;75%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;78;Sunny;94;77;N;9;51%;6%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this afternoon;89;75;Humid;86;73;NE;12;72%;47%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;W;8;68%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;105;92;Mostly sunny, warm;100;90;N;10;50%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;53;Mostly sunny;74;44;NNE;9;35%;30%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;Sunny and nice;80;61;N;3;34%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;WNW;8;74%;51%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;83;68;Humid with a t-storm;82;69;SSW;6;78%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;97;79;Partly sunny;100;79;SW;8;33%;66%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;Partly sunny;80;60;WNW;11;53%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;86;80;A gusty thunderstorm;86;80;ESE;16;71%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Nice with some sun;90;72;ENE;8;48%;39%;11

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;83;A morning shower;94;82;S;7;68%;52%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;4;77%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds;55;30;Sunshine and mild;59;30;E;6;43%;33%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning shower;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;WSW;12;80%;72%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;62;57;Partly sunny;60;57;SSE;8;83%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;76;63;Sunshine, pleasant;79;63;NNW;7;59%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;70;57;Partly sunny;72;56;NE;11;66%;24%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;79;65;Plenty of sunshine;88;67;SSE;7;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;78;69;Turning sunny;78;69;SW;7;75%;35%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;WSW;8;44%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;85;79;A couple of showers;87;79;WNW;16;71%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;91;76;Mostly sunny;92;77;NNW;4;62%;42%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNW;7;73%;59%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy showers;59;46;Morning showers;57;45;W;14;72%;100%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of clouds;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;WNW;7;62%;94%;13

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;87;81;Some sun, a t-storm;90;81;SE;11;64%;85%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;84;58;A passing shower;72;56;WNW;12;67%;85%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;92;71;Nice with some sun;87;74;S;12;64%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;55;39;Plenty of sunshine;61;48;NE;8;75%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Very warm and humid;87;73;Thunderstorms;82;66;SW;6;82%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;A few p.m. showers;82;59;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;WSW;8;58%;77%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;86;81;A t-storm around;88;79;NNE;5;80%;55%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;79;53;Sun and clouds;78;54;E;7;55%;39%;11

New York, United States;Clearing and humid;86;74;A t-storm around;86;73;S;10;71%;88%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and hot;98;74;WNW;8;40%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and warmer;75;56;Sunny and very warm;77;56;SW;6;61%;19%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer;92;75;Humid, a.m. showers;92;80;NE;5;65%;92%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;63;48;A thick cloud cover;64;47;N;6;57%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;71;A shower and t-storm;78;63;SW;13;89%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;ENE;9;76%;97%;2

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;NNW;5;81%;68%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNW;5;79%;70%;13

Paris, France;Very warm;83;61;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;N;7;44%;15%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;64;46;Mostly sunny;66;47;SSE;9;57%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;93;79;A t-storm around;93;78;S;5;68%;80%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;NE;10;73%;69%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;72;A t-storm around;96;72;SE;6;55%;45%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;54;Periods of sun;72;57;ENE;5;64%;30%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A couple of showers;74;63;A little rain;74;61;NNW;5;78%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;52;Showers around;71;52;S;8;50%;75%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;79;68;Turning cloudy;81;68;NNE;7;75%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;71;Breezy;82;72;S;17;67%;91%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;61;54;Afternoon rain;58;49;S;18;88%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;62;Cooler with showers;64;55;N;14;88%;99%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;67;61;Mostly cloudy;68;58;ENE;9;59%;28%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;80;Lots of sun, warm;108;84;ESE;9;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;Warm with sunshine;91;67;W;8;58%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;76;58;Cooler, p.m. showers;63;49;NNE;16;78%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;68;58;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;9;67%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;79;63;Cloudy with t-storms;78;63;ENE;8;77%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Partly sunny;89;78;ESE;10;77%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;SW;5;99%;92%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;79;59;Mostly cloudy;80;62;NE;10;25%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;77;43;Hazy sun;65;44;SW;5;55%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;N;5;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny;77;56;NNW;7;58%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and beautiful;81;59;Very warm;86;61;NNE;8;56%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Showers, cooler;74;64;Rain, heavy at times;72;67;NNE;7;88%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;93;81;Rain and drizzle;91;77;N;9;66%;93%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;S;5;72%;89%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;82;60;A couple of t-storms;79;60;SSW;6;69%;93%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. shower;88;80;Partly sunny;89;80;ENE;10;65%;5%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in spots;64;51;Cloudy;64;48;N;9;59%;8%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;53;WSW;15;59%;5%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;94;82;Hot with a shower;97;81;SE;7;54%;45%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A stray p.m. t-storm;65;58;Breezy with a shower;66;51;NNE;15;68%;89%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;N;7;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;91;70;Sunny and hot;93;66;NE;7;27%;1%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;S;7;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;Mostly sunny, humid;92;76;NW;8;63%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Hot, a p.m. shower;95;68;A couple of t-storms;91;70;E;6;52%;90%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;79;71;An afternoon shower;85;77;SE;8;72%;74%;2

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm or two;82;71;A t-storm, breezy;78;64;NW;15;81%;88%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;96;78;Sunshine and humid;88;74;ENE;7;64%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;92;73;Sunshine;92;74;SE;8;55%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few showers;51;29;Sunny and warmer;64;37;NW;7;63%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;80;65;Very warm;86;67;N;5;51%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;Nice with some sun;80;58;N;6;56%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;96;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;W;5;63%;65%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm around;81;59;A couple of showers;70;51;NNW;11;73%;88%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Winds subsiding;73;59;Partly sunny;72;55;NNW;12;69%;17%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;52;41;Sunny;57;51;N;11;74%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;78;W;5;82%;66%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;97;66;Sunny and hot;94;68;NE;5;23%;0%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather