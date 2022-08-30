Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, August 29, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;28;23;Cloudy with a shower;27;23;W;12;90%;78%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;41;30;NE;14;34%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;41;23;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;WNW;14;19%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warm;31;24;Warm with some sun;32;25;SW;14;47%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;Periods of sun;23;14;NNE;18;63%;6%;4

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Cloudy;16;11;SSE;9;81%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;35;18;Plenty of sun;35;21;SSW;9;12%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;12;NNE;9;40%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy;18;11;Sunny and warmer;27;17;ENE;14;42%;5%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;23;Plenty of sun;33;22;SW;11;44%;28%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;15;9;ESE;13;68%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;47;27;Hazy sun, very hot;46;27;WNW;16;10%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;S;8;81%;94%;6

Bangalore, India;A couple of t-storms;26;21;A thunderstorm;28;21;ESE;8;75%;91%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;S;9;74%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;29;22;Sunshine and humid;30;23;WSW;16;73%;6%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Cloudy;29;18;NNW;11;62%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Humid with a t-storm;29;19;Humid;27;18;NW;10;72%;55%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;22;15;Partly sunny;21;13;NE;9;68%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;12;72%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;30;16;Breezy in the a.m.;27;13;E;19;44%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;26;15;Sunshine and nice;27;15;N;13;51%;2%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Clouds and sun, warm;25;15;NNE;13;54%;15%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;36;18;A couple of t-storms;34;20;ENE;14;48%;93%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;28;16;NNW;7;54%;7%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;NE;17;69%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;19;A p.m. shower or two;29;20;N;9;42%;75%;12

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;28;23;A couple of showers;29;25;NE;13;75%;99%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;34;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;N;13;41%;4%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;15;10;Sunshine and breezy;18;10;SE;37;46%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;7;61%;45%;12

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;14;83%;68%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;30;20;Not as warm;27;18;WNW;17;53%;1%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;30;25;Showers;30;25;SW;17;77%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing, a shower;18;12;Partly sunny;20;11;NE;14;52%;3%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;SSW;23;86%;99%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;36;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;S;10;71%;82%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SE;14;60%;55%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;35;26;Hazy sunshine;35;28;ENE;4;61%;44%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;33;17;Partly sunny;33;18;S;11;26%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning shower;34;29;High clouds and hot;35;28;SSW;10;60%;60%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;S;9;64%;81%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy in the p.m.;21;13;Partly sunny;18;12;NNE;17;73%;16%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Plenty of sun;33;17;NE;12;14%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Downpours;25;22;Periods of sun;28;22;W;6;74%;42%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;Clouds and sun, hot;36;26;SSE;11;63%;21%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;Mostly cloudy;27;11;ESE;12;29%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;A couple of t-storms;31;22;A shower and t-storm;31;22;SE;7;78%;95%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;16;11;Breezy with a shower;19;10;N;23;59%;88%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SSE;10;78%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;A couple of showers;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;73%;73%;7

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;31;24;A shower in spots;31;24;ENE;19;61%;60%;11

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SE;10;70%;75%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;25;Sunny;35;25;N;14;51%;6%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this afternoon;32;24;Humid;30;23;NE;20;72%;47%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;25;W;12;68%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;41;33;Mostly sunny, warm;38;32;N;16;50%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny;24;7;NNE;14;35%;30%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and nice;27;16;N;5;34%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WNW;13;74%;51%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Humid with a t-storm;28;21;SSW;10;78%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny;38;26;SW;12;33%;66%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;Partly sunny;27;15;WNW;17;53%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;30;27;A gusty thunderstorm;30;27;ESE;26;71%;85%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Nice with some sun;32;22;ENE;12;48%;39%;11

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;28;A morning shower;34;28;S;11;68%;52%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;7;77%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds;13;-1;Sunshine and mild;15;-1;E;10;43%;33%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A morning shower;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;WSW;19;80%;72%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;17;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;14;83%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;24;17;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;NNW;12;59%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny;22;13;NE;17;66%;24%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;26;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SSE;11;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;26;20;Turning sunny;25;21;SW;11;75%;35%;11

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;WSW;12;44%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;29;26;A couple of showers;30;26;WNW;26;71%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NNW;7;62%;42%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;11;73%;59%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy showers;15;8;Morning showers;14;7;W;23;72%;100%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of clouds;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;WNW;11;62%;94%;13

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Some sun, a t-storm;32;27;SE;18;64%;85%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;29;15;A passing shower;22;13;WNW;19;67%;85%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;22;Nice with some sun;31;23;S;19;64%;44%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;NE;13;75%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Very warm and humid;31;23;Thunderstorms;28;19;SW;10;82%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;A few p.m. showers;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;WSW;13;58%;77%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;30;27;A t-storm around;31;26;NNE;9;80%;55%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;26;11;Sun and clouds;25;12;E;11;55%;39%;11

New York, United States;Clearing and humid;30;23;A t-storm around;30;23;S;16;71%;88%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;13;40%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine and warmer;24;13;Sunny and very warm;25;13;SW;10;61%;19%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer;33;24;Humid, a.m. showers;33;27;NE;8;65%;92%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;17;9;A thick cloud cover;18;9;N;10;57%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;A shower and t-storm;26;17;SW;21;89%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;24;ENE;14;76%;97%;2

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;9;81%;68%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNW;7;79%;70%;13

Paris, France;Very warm;29;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;N;12;44%;15%;4

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;SSE;14;57%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;S;8;68%;80%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;NE;16;73%;69%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;22;A t-storm around;35;22;SE;10;55%;45%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;12;Periods of sun;22;14;ENE;9;64%;30%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A couple of showers;23;17;A little rain;23;16;NNW;8;78%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;11;Showers around;21;11;S;13;50%;75%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;26;20;Turning cloudy;27;20;NNE;11;75%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;Breezy;28;22;S;27;67%;91%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;16;12;Afternoon rain;14;9;S;29;88%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;17;Cooler with showers;18;13;N;23;88%;99%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;19;16;Mostly cloudy;20;15;ENE;14;59%;28%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;Lots of sun, warm;42;29;ESE;15;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Warm with sunshine;33;20;W;13;58%;4%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;24;15;Cooler, p.m. showers;17;9;NNE;25;78%;94%;1

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;20;14;Partly sunny;22;14;WSW;14;67%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;17;Cloudy with t-storms;25;17;ENE;12;77%;99%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Partly sunny;32;25;ESE;16;77%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;SW;8;99%;92%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;26;15;Mostly cloudy;27;17;NE;16;25%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;25;6;Hazy sun;19;6;SW;8;55%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;N;8;74%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNW;11;58%;2%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and beautiful;27;15;Very warm;30;16;NNE;12;56%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Showers, cooler;23;18;Rain, heavy at times;22;20;NNE;12;88%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;34;27;Rain and drizzle;33;25;N;15;66%;93%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;8;72%;89%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;28;15;A couple of t-storms;26;15;SSW;9;69%;93%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. shower;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;ENE;16;65%;5%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in spots;18;10;Cloudy;18;9;N;15;59%;8%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;20;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;12;WSW;24;59%;5%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;28;Hot with a shower;36;27;SE;11;54%;45%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;14;Breezy with a shower;19;11;NNE;25;68%;89%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;N;11;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;33;21;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;11;27%;1%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;11;11%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;NW;13;63%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Hot, a p.m. shower;35;20;A couple of t-storms;33;21;E;9;52%;90%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;26;22;An afternoon shower;29;25;SE;13;72%;74%;2

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm or two;28;22;A t-storm, breezy;26;18;NW;24;81%;88%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;Sunshine and humid;31;23;ENE;10;64%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunshine;33;23;SE;12;55%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A few showers;10;-2;Sunny and warmer;18;3;NW;12;63%;6%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;26;18;Very warm;30;19;N;8;51%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;Nice with some sun;26;15;N;10;56%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;36;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;W;8;63%;65%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm around;27;15;A couple of showers;21;11;NNW;17;73%;88%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Winds subsiding;23;15;Partly sunny;22;13;NNW;19;69%;17%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;11;5;Sunny;14;10;N;18;74%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;25;W;8;82%;66%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;19;Sunny and hot;34;20;NE;9;23%;0%;8

