Taiwan Tourist Shuttle: Guanwu Route in Hsinchu to begin operations Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The "Taiwan Tourist Shuttle: Guanwu Route" will be launched on Tuesday (Aug. 30) to travel between Hsinchu's High Speed Rail Station and Guanwu Villa, the Hsinchu County Government announced on Monday (Aug.29).

At a press conference on Monday to announce the inauguration of the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle: Guanwu Route, Hsinchu County Commissioner Yang Wen-ko (楊文科) said that a one-way journey on the shuttle will take about 180 minutes, CNA reported.

The stops include key transportation nodes and scenic spots. The tourist bus stops at the Hsinchu High Speed Rail Station, Taiwan Railway’s Zhudong Station, the Ruanqiao Painted Village, the Qingquan Scenic Area in Wufeng township (Wufeng Qingquan Scenic Area), the Yunshan B&B, the Shei-pa Leisure Farm, the Guanwu Forest Recreation Area’s tourist center, and Guanwu Villa.

Hsinchu County Transportation and Tourism Department Director Yu Chih-hsiang (游志祥) said that the route will be operated by midibuses, which can seat 20 passengers, for four trips per day. The outbound trips depart at 7:10 a.m. and 1:10 p.m., while the return trips from Guanwu Villa will depart at 10:10 a.m. and 4:10 p.m., Yu added, per CNA.

The fare is NT$300 (US$10) per trip. It is recommended to book a ride using the service hotlines, which can be done by calling 03-5538686 and 0911-363-360.