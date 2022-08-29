Global Cryptocurrency Platform BitDD offers Fast, Secure Trading

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach - 29 August 2022 - BitDD.co, a US-certified crypto exchange is bringing greater confidence, trust and credibility to the industry, where over 80% of trading platforms have no certification, and amid the current volatility in the crypto world.





Highest Compliance & Security Standards



To give users confidence in the exchange, BitDD has obtained a Money Service Business - Money Service Provider (MSB) financial license from the United States Treasury Department, which regulates money service-related companies including digital currency, virtual currency transactions, and international payments.



BitDD also provides new users' free access and support to a digital trading expert enabling them to learn how to use the platform sensibly and take advantage of the unique features and benefits.



Rebranding for Growth



Established in 2017, with offices in Los Angeles, United States and Malaysia, BitDD is growing fast and has recently re-branded, launching a new user-friendly website serving over 500,000 customers and with over 2 million users globally expected by 2023.



BitDD focuses primarily on stablecoins, providing advanced currency and derivatives transaction services for digital assets such as BTC, ETH, and USDT to users around the world. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies tied to a reserve asset including fiat currency such as the US dollar or a commodity, like gold, backed by real-world reserve assets, making them less prone to wild fluctuations in price even in a rapidly shifting market.



Experience and Expertise



BitDD's mission is to introduce trusted digital asset trading opportunities to a wider global audience by making crypto more accessible, reliable, and easier to use. At the same time, they are forming strong relationships with regulators and bank partners in the traditional financial world.



Alex Lum, BitDD's Director of Marketing, said, "many people are interested in cryptocurrencies, but think they are too complicated and are not sure who they can trust online to minimize risk. Our directors have over 20 years of experience in financial investment including trading systems, control, settlement and security management, combined with a deep understanding of the blockchain crypto industry."



Attractive benefits offered by BitDD include:



Exclusive "Fast Trades"



Fast Trade is a set of cutting-edge data analytic tools that help users make better investment choices and faster earnings. Easy to use, the Fast Trade tools sets BitDD apart from other trading platforms.



0% Transaction Fees for 90 days



When they sign up, users can trade and earn for the first 90 days without paying trading fees. This encourages new users to trade more confidently.



Free Tether (USDT) Cryptocurrency



The more a new trader deposits on the platform, the more they earn in free USDT, up to a value of 500 USDT.



Quick Start VIP Account Manager



New users can contact a VIP account manager to learn how to take advantage of BitDD's unique features and rewards earning potential.



For more information, visit https://bitdd.co/



Hashtag: #BitDD

