Mother of Taiwanese man slain in Cambodia asks government to bring back son's remains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mother of one of three Taiwanese men recently shot dead in Cambodia on Sunday (Aug. 28) has asked the government to help the family travel to Cambodia to take care of their family member's remains.

The Cambodia China Times reported that three Taiwanese men were shot and killed in a shooting that took place at an apartment in Phnom Penh on Sunday night. Photos related to the case began to surface on Taiwan’s social media Sunday night.

Some netizens alleged that all three victims were residents of Tainan, with two of them, surnamed Cheng (程) and Yeh (葉), being residents of Rende District.

Chiu Hsien-liang (邱顯良), director of the Tainan City Police Department's Guiren Precinct, said that the precinct had received reports from Yeh’s mother and Cheng’s older brother, who said their family members were killed in Cambodia, CNA reported.

According to Chiu, Yeh’s mother and Cheng’s older brother told police that they were aware that their family members had gone to Cambodia to work, but they had no idea of what their work was all about. The precinct chief said Cheng and Yeh had no criminal records in the district and were not wanted.

The Guiren Precinct denied internet rumors that the two men were members of the Taiwanese “Bamboo Union” gang, per CNA.

Speaking on behalf of Yeh’s mother, Tainan City Council member Kuo Hung-yi (郭鴻儀) said the family was hoping the government could help them travel to Cambodia to take care of their family member's remains following the tragic incident and bring them back to Taiwan, per CNA.

Speaking to the media, Kuo quoted Yeh’s mother as saying that even though the Cambodia job scams were all over the news recently, many young people were still being enticed to travel there. She expressed her hope that the government could actively deal with those who were leading the fraud rings to prevent more young people from being exploited.