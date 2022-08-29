PLA overheard angrily ordering US warplane out of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An intense exchange between a U.S. military plane and the Chinese air force was recorded by Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts on Sunday (Aug. 28).

As People's Liberation Army (PLA) incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and flights across the median line have increased in recent weeks, the U.S. military has also been flying aircraft and sailing ships through the Taiwan Strait, often provoking aggressive radio warnings. On Sunday (Aug. 28), 23 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and one U.S. military plane were recorded entering Taiwan's ADIZ.

On the same day, there were also eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) military vessels detected around Taiwan, while two Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, the USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), steamed through the Taiwan Strait.

In each instance in which PLAAF aircraft were detected in Taiwan's ADIZ on Sunday, the Air Force dispatched Combat Air Patrol (CAP) aircraft and issued radio warnings, which were recorded by the aviation enthusiast Facebook page Taiwan ADIZ. The Air Force messages to these Chinese aircraft read as follows: "Republic of China Air Force broadcast, attention to the CCP military aircraft located at an altitude of 2,200 meters in the airspace of southwest Taiwan! You have entered my airspace, affecting my flight safety, turn around and leave immediately!"

When a U.S. military aircraft neared the east coast of China from the Taiwan Strait at 8:14 a.m., it received the following warning from the PLAAF in Mandarin:

"I am the Chinese Air Force, you are approaching my airspace, leave immediately, or I will intercept."

This was immediately followed by an English version:

"This is the Chinese PLA Air Force. You are approaching China's territorial airspace. Leave immediately, leave immediately, or you will be intercepted."

At 8:38 a.m., the pilot of the U.S. aircraft can be heard saying: "I am a United States military aircraft conducting lawful military activities in international airspace and exercising these rights as guaranteed by international law. I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states."

The Chinese at 8:48 a.m. repeated the original Mandarin message with more urgency: "I am the Chinese Air Force, you are approaching my airspace, leave immediately, or I will intercept." And this was followed by the English version, "This is the Chinese PLA Air Force. You are approaching China's territorial airspace. Leave immediately, leave immediately, or you will be intercepted."

At 9:15 a.m., the pilot of the U.S. plane repeated his statement that, "I am a United States military aircraft conducting lawful military activities in international airspace and exercising these rights as guaranteed by international law. I am operating with due regard to the rights and duties of all states."

In a noticeably calmer voice, the PLA Air Force broadcaster can be heard saying in Mandarin, "I am the Chinese Air Force, you have entered my airspace, a serious violation of our sovereignty, leave immediately, leave immediately!" The English version then stated. "This is the Chinese PLA Air Force, you have entered China's territorial airspace, a serious violation of China's sovereignty, leave immediately, leave immediately!"