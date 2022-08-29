New Taipei court sentences man 19 years for murder and dismemberment of his father

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday (Aug. 29) a court in New Taipei sentenced a 55 year-old man, surnamed Fu (符), to 19 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his father.

The court sentenced Fu to 16 years for the crime of murdering his family member and an additional three and a half years for desecrating and abandoning the body, reports UDN.

Fu was charged with murder in late 2021, after authorities discovered the headless and limbless body of Fu’s father in a ditch in New Taipei’s Yonghe District on Dec. 8. After being questioned as a suspect in the crime on Dec. 9, Fu confessed to the murder.

According to prosecutors in the case, Fu had been living with and caring for his mother prior to the murder. The victim was estranged from his wife, and was living in a nursing home, where Fu would occasionally visit him.

On Nov. 25 of 2021, Fu took his infirm father home to take care of him. However, Fu told his lawyers that the elderly man’s care was too much of a burden.

This led to Fu’s decision to take his father’s life. Fu initially suffocated the victim with a pillow, and stored the body in his house for several days.

He later dismembered the corpse and carried it in a suitcase to a bridge in Yonghe District, where he dumped the body into the waterway in the early morning hours of Dec. 8.