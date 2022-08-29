Taiwan authorities begin criminal investigation into YouTuber after comments about slain cops

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police questioned an internet celebrity on Sunday (Aug. 28) and referred him to a prosecutors’ office for a criminal investigation after he made negative comments about two slain police officers, who were killed while trying to arrest a motorcycle theft suspect on Aug. 22.

After the two police officers, Tu Ming-cheng (凃明誠) and Tsao Jui-chieh (曹瑞傑), were stabbed to death, the internet celebrity, surnamed Wu, posted a disturbing message on Facebook. His post included the following; “Just two police officers died, nothing to be so sad about,” and “They didn't accumulate virtue regularly, so they now got what they deserved—to be stabbed to death.”

Tainan City Police Department Second Precinct chief Li Chung-hsien (李忠憲) said that the 22-year-old YouTuber is a junior in the Department of Mathematics at National Taiwan Normal University and lives in Linkou District in New Taipei City. Wu was questioned by the precinct’s detectives in the company of his father on Sunday afternoon, CTWANT reported.

After the questioning, police sent Wu's case to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office as he was suspected of having committed “offenses against reputation” and possibly the offense of "obstructing an officer in the discharge of duties,” the precinct chief said.

Li added that families of the two slain officers will also file lawsuits against Wu, per CNA. Meanwhile, NTNU said on Monday that the school will refer Wu to the Student Rewards and Disciplinary Committee for a review of his conduct, UDN reported.



Wu also made comments about the slain officers in the above video. (Facebook, 反對「廢除死刑」粉絲團 video)