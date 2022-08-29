Video shows Taiwanese troops scramble to deal with Chinese drone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced over the weekend showing Taiwanese soldiers scrambling to deal with an incoming Chinese drone.

On Saturday (Aug. 27), a 44-second video was uploaded by a user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo who goes by the handle "Taiwan Stupid Stuff" (台灣傻事) showing footage captured from a Chinese drone as it flew close to a Taiwanese military facility on an outer island. The video shows a soldier inside an open air monitoring post quickly place his face mask on and notify superiors on a walkie-talkie.

The video then shows another soldier coming out of the barracks speaking into a walkie-talkie and pointing at the aircraft. Two soldiers wearing black shorts can then be seen checking their smartphones.

The camera then cuts to one of the men in black shorts running towards another soldier who is standing outside the barracks and pointing at the UAV. Throughout the video, Taiwan's flag, which is posted in the middle of the outpost, is heavily pixelated, drawing mockery from Taiwanese netizens for the apparent attempt at censorship.

At 8:10 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 28), Kinmen Defense Command (KDC) announced that an unidentified aircraft had been spotted over Lieyu Township on Saturday. The KDC stated that it had determined that the aircraft was a civilian drone.

It stated that in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP), the troops fired warning flares at the drone and maintained surveillance and a high state of alertness. The KDC pointed out that the armed forces exercised restraint and followed the basic principle of "not starting a war lightly and not escalating a conflict."

However, because the Chinese military has repeatedly used drones and other aircraft to "rashly provoke, undermining regional security and stability, and posing a major threat to our national defense and aviation security," the Army is taking "necessary countermeasures" including expulsion to ensure national security.