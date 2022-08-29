Will Hinnamnor affect Taiwan? Future trend 'full of uncertainty': CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Monday said that it is not yet clear whether Tropical Storm Hinnamnor (軒嵐諾) will impact Taiwan directly and will likely come closest to the country from Thursday through Saturday (Sept. 1-3).

Hinnamnor, the 11th tropical storm of the year, is currently moving in a westward direction, but its ultimate path is highly uncertain. It was originally expected to approach Japan, but it could strike Taiwan instead, according ot the CWB.

CWB forecaster Lin Ping-yu (林秉煜) predicts that by Thursday, the periphery of Hinnamnor will combine with northeasterly winds to bring short-term rains to northern, northeastern, and eastern regions of Taiwan.

Northern Taiwan in particularly should see relatively more rainfall. There may also be localized heavy rains in mountainous areas of Taipei and the north coast of Keelung. After the tropical storm comes closest on Saturday, the CWB predicts that it will gradually shift away from Taiwan.

The CWB predicts that Hinnamnor may intensify into a "moderate typhoon" in the near future. Amid the arrival of the storm's periphery and northeasterly winds on Thursday, residents of northern Taiwan should be alert for localized heavy rains, while other areas will see cloudy skies and brief thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The CWB said that after Hinnamnor moves into the waters south of Ryuku, "the direction of the airflow will become less obvious, and also makes the subsequent trend full of uncertainty." The bureau stated that more observation is necessary to more accurately predict the storm's future path.



Wind radii probability. (CWB image)



Tropical Storm Hinnamnor's projected path. (JTWC image)



Tropical Storm Hinnamnor's projected path. (JMA image)



Predictions of multiple models of Hinnamnor's potential tracks. (Facebook, TyTech Taiwan image)