Infobip builds an integration for HubSpot to enhance customer experience

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 29 August 2022 - Infobip , the globalcloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot's clients. The integration, available in HubSpot's App Marketplace , enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales.









By syncing Infobip's WhatsApp and SMS channels with HubSpot, businesses can send automated messages and updates to deliver faster and more efficient communication. Businesses can accelerate sales by automating the sharing of payment links and generate automated support messages to deliver faster customer support. They can also offer enhanced security by providing verification and authentication codes to customers during login via fast and secure WhatsApp or SMS.The integration is part of Infobip's strategy to help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers access a market-leading Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), supporting businesses as they reinvent how they communicate with customers.HubSpot App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace. HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements Hashtag: #Infobip

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



