Gym Bag Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Gym Bag Market to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2027.

Global Gym Bag Market is valued approximately at USD 1.16 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Gym bags are generally made up of polyester material and possess good strength due to which they can be used for a longer period of time. Growing number of gyms and fitness centres in the world, rising consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and rapidly increasing e-commerce sector is leading the market of gym bags towards growth.

For instance, according to Statista, number of fitness facilities in United Kingdom has increased from 2642 in 2016 to 3419 in 2018. Furthermore, new product launches and technological advancements in gym bags are expected to fuel the growth in the coming years. For instance, in 019, Activin Cargo launched anti-theft sports bag, which comprises of three levels of security, a 3 digit combination lock, a retractable steel cable and anti-puncture proof zipper, to prevent theft. However, fluctuation in prices of raw material is expected to hamper the growth during forecast period.

Among the regions considered for regional analysis of gym bag market, that are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World, North America is the market leader in terms of revenue due to rising consumer awareness regarding fitness and increasing demand for gyms and associated accessories. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to increasing disposable income and an increased spending by consumers on their lifestyle.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jensen Lee

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

Chateau Manufacturing

Harissons

Nike, Inc.

ToteBagFactory

Herschel Supply Co. USA

Adidas AG

LBU Inc.

Universal Promo Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Duffle

Drawstring

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

