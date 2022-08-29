Toothbrush Sterilizer Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Toothbrush Sterilizer Market to reach USD 220.08 million by 2027

Global Toothbrush Sterilizer Market is valued approximately at USD 71.6 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Toothbrush sterilizers are electronically-powered sterilization devices that uses UV rays and normal saline to eliminate the bacteria from toothbrushes. They steam clean toothbrushes before drying them with dry heat. Growing number of people with oral diseases, growing consumer preference for safe and hygienic products and growth of e-commerce has resulted in fueling the demand for the product in the market.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report of 2020, it is estimated that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and over 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches are expected to drive the market in the coming years. For example, in 2020, Bestek launched M-Care Electric Toothbrush & UV Sanitizer. However, lack of awareness regarding the product and lower cost of conventional methods are expected to hinder the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World, North America is the market leader in terms of value due to growing oral diseases and increasing disposable income. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate due to rising target population and improving economic conditions in regions such as India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ningbo Seago Electric

Wellness Oral Care

Philips Sonicare

Tao Clean

Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Pursonic USA

Puretta

Dastmalchi LLC

UVNIA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mounting Type:

Wall Mounted

Portable

By Charging Mode:

Battery Operated

Plug-in

By Application:

Textile

Home Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

