Crawler Camera System Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Crawler Camera System Market to reach USD 312.38 million by 2027.
Global Crawler Camera System Market is valued approximately at USD 176.47 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Crawler camera system is a portable video inspection system, which provides reliable and accurate data with crystal-clear images. Rising government initiatives for pipeline assessment, technological advancement in the product, and incessant rise in sewer management system are fueling the market growth.
For instance, in February 2018, Envirosight launched VC500 controller for the Rovver X sewer crawler. The controller is capable of enabling the operator to build a PACP-compliant inspection, and upload it wirelessly to the cloud. Furthermore, rising investment by the private players and adoption of magnetic crawlers are expected to boost the demand in coming years. For example, in February 2019, Eddyfi Technologies acquired Inuktun, a developer and manufacturer of remotely operated crawlers and camera systems. However, fast battery drainage and high cost of crawler camera system may hamper its adoption during forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Crawler Camera System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is thee dominating region with highest market share due to continuous expansion of municipal industrial areas which increases the demand for modern video inspection devices. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate due to growing deployment of modern technology to perform inspection of drains or pipeline in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Deep Trekker Inc.
- AM Industrial (UK) Ltd
- iPEK International GmbH
- CUES Inc
- Eddyfi Technologies
- Kummert GmbH
- Mini-Cam Ltd
- Rausch Electronics USA, LLC
- Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH
- Subsite Electronics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Drain Inspection
Pipeline Inspection
Tank, Void, and Conduit/Cavity Inspection
By End-user:
Industrial
Commercial
Municipal
Residential
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
