Chromatography Resins Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2027

Global Chromatography Resins Market to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2027.

Global Chromatography Resins Market is valued approximately at USD 2.05 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Chromatography resins are used in the separation and purification of proteins and other bio-molecules in biotechnology, food manufacturing, pharmaceutical and environmental analysis. Growing production of monoclonal anti bodies due to rising number of critical diseases such as cancer, rising demand in food analytics, and increasing application in pharmaceutical industry for separating chiral compounds are driving the growth of the market positively.

For instance, according to National Cancer Institute (United States), there were 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths worldwide, in 2018, which is expected to reach 29.5 million cases per year and 16.4 million cancer related deaths worldwide by 2040. Furthermore, rising use in water treatment and environmental analysis is expected to boost the demand in coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals, and presence of other advance techniques such as electrophoresis may hinder the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World, North America is the market leader in terms of both value and volume because of strong therapeutic monoclonal antibody market which is driving the sale of resin positively. Whereas, Europe is the region growing at the highest rate due to presence of various pharmaceutical companies and research organizations in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Lifesciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Purolite

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Tyson Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Natural

Synthetic

By Technique:

Ion exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic interaction

Size exclusion

Others

By End-use:

Pharmaceutical

Water and Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

