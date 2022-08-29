Cylinder Deactivation System Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2027.

Global Cylinder Deactivation System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Cylinder deactivation system detects the car’s internal combustion engine, improves fuel economy and reduce CO2 emission when the full power of engine in not required. The global cylinder deactivation system market is being driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as well as increasing sales of large volume engine.

Furthermore, growing demand for fuel efficient and automated transport and diesel engine cylinder deactivation will provide new opportunities for the global cylinder deactivation system industry. For instance, according to automotive fuel survey report, conducted in 2019, 88% of the adult Americans agrees that the automotive manufacturers should continue to improve fuel economy of all vehicles types and around 80% of Americans give consent that raising average fuel economy from 25 miles per gallon (MPG) in 2020 and it is expected to 40 (MPG) by 2025. As a result, increased in demand of fuel efficient vehicles, will serve as a catalyst for the cylinder deactivation system industry in the future. However, excessive oil consumption in vehicles and system prone to vibration/mechanical noises may hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global cylinder deactivation market. The presence of key players have already deployed cylinder deactivation technology making North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increase in light commercial vehicles sales in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Delphi Technologies

Schaeffler AG

Eaton

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso

Valeo

FEV

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Engine control unit

Valve Solenoid

Electronic throttle control

By Number of cylinders:

4 Cylinder

6 Cylinder & above

By Value actuation method:

Overhead CAM design

Pushrod design

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

