Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2027.

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market is valued approximately at USD 2.5 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Automotive air cooler is a system which is used as air conditioning to cool the air in a vehicle. The global automotive charge air cooler market is being driven by stringent emission and fuel consumption regulations and growing penetration of turbochargers in passenger cars. Furthermore, the implementation of high-performance engines as well as development of new designs for intercoolers will provide new opportunities for the global automotive air cooler industry.

For instance, The Government of India has updated the BS-IV emission norms to BS-VI emission standards. Also, according to the International council on clean transportation, the European commission is preparing regulation that would set CO2 limits for the heavy duty vehicle categories which have highest share of emission, including baseline technology and cost effective co2 reduction potential for long haul tractor. As a result, increased stringent government regulations will necessitate the use of more automotive charge air cooler in the manufacturing of different vehicles, which will serve as a catalyst for the automotive air cooler industry in the future. However, rising demand for electric vehicles and decrease in vehicle production in last few years, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of automotive air cooler market. The strong demand of passenger vehicles and its production and regulation regarding emission in various countries makes Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to presence of key players Dana Incorporated and Modine Manufacturing Company in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mahle GMBH

Rad co. ltd

Modine manufacturing company

Dana incorporated

Valeo

Marelli

Denso corporations

Hanon systems

Vestas aircoil

Delphi technologies aftermarket

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Operational data

Air-cooled charge air cooler

Liquid-cooled air cooler

By Design:

Fin & tube

Bar & plate

By Vehicle Type:

Operational data

Passenger cars

LCV

Trucks

Buses

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

