Activated Alumina Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2021-2027

Global Activated Alumina Market to reach USD 1501.63 million by 2027.

Global Activated Alumina Market is valued approximately at USD 1011.96 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminum hydroxide by dihydroxylation to produce highly porous material and it is used in various application such as catalyst, desiccant, bioceramics, etc. The global activated alumina market is being driven by growing use of activated alumina for water purification and treating lithium in electronics industry.

Furthermore, the growing government initiatives such as launch of projects for regular water supply and its treatment, will provide new opportunities for the global activated alumina industry. For instance, according to report of year 2019 of, drinking water and human health organization, Activated alumina is effective treatment method for purification of source water with a high dissolved solids level or sulfate concentration. As a result, increased in need for water purification will necessitate the use of more activated alumina, which will serve as a catalyst for the activated alumina industry in the future. However, unstable raw material prices and rigorous regulations regarding quality standards may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global activated alumina market. Increasing population coupled with rapid economic growth makes Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due steady production of crude oil applications in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Porocel Industries LLC

Axens SA

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Sorbead India

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Xinghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sialca Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Catalyst

Desiccant

Fluoride Adsorbent

Bio Ceramics

Others

By End user:

Water treatment

Oil & gas

Plastic

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

