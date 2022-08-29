Yeast Based Ingredients Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Yeast Based Ingredients Market to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2027.

Global Yeast Based Ingredients Market is valued approximately at USD 2.73 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Yeast is a single-cell, living organism and is found in plants, soil, fruits and flower nectar. Yeast is widely used in the food & beverages industry such as in making wine and beer, also in the process of baking. The global Yeast Based Ingredients Market is being driven by growing food & beverages industry in the world that demands more yeast in the production.

Another major driving factor for the market is the rising food product launches in which yeast is used as an ingredient. For instance: in 2020, Biospringer launched Springer Proteissimo 101, protein from yeast fermentation for plant-based foods. Also, in 2021, NextFerm Industries launched ProteVin, a vegan, non-GMO, yeast-based protein alternative. Furthermore, the growth in the application of yeast in various other end uses such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others and rising awareness among the consumers regarding the health benefits provided by the yeast will provide new opportunities for the global Yeast Based Ingredients Market industry. However, lack of availability of raw material high competition between market players may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Yeast Based Ingredients Market Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing population and enhanced standards of living have stimulated product demand in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for organic fabric and cotton in textile applications in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Kerry Inc

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited.

Novozymes

Associated British Foods plc

DSM

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biorigin

Synergy Flavors

LALLEMAND Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Yeast Extracts

Autolyzed Yeast

Yeast Cell Wall

Yeast-Based Flavours

By Source:

Baker’s Yeast

Brewer’s Yeast

By Application: Food

Feed & Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

