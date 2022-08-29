Sewing Machines Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2027

Global Sewing Machines Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.

Global Sewing Machines Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

They are highly used in the commercial manufacturing of apparels, shoes, car upholstery, bags, furniture products and others as well as used by the households. The global Sewing Machines market is being driven by growing apparel demand, an expanding fashion industry, increasing manufacturing industries, and emergence of automated sewing machines.

For instance: in 2020, Usha International launched four new sewing machines, Skyline S-9, Memory Craft 9850, 6700 P, and Memory Craft 550E specifically for sewing, embroidery, and quilting to boost smaller commercial establishments. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements in the sewing machines and growing various end-use industries will provide new opportunities for the global Sewing Machines industry. For instance: in 2021, Tajima Industries Co., Ltd. launched ‘TMEZ-KC Series’ sewing machines models for artificial intelligence embroidery machine equipped with the ‘i-TM’ function. However, availability of counterfeit products and presence of unorganized players in the industry may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is analyzed across the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Sewing Machines Market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and also is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing apparel industry, various manufacturing industries and rising small businesses have stimulated product demand in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Bernina International AG

Brother Industries Ltd.

Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Jaguar International Corporation

Janome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Juki Corporation

Kaulin Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Siruba)

Million Special Industries Co. Ltd.

Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Mechanical

Electronic

Automated

Embroidery

Overlock

Others

By End-Users:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

By Application:

Apparel

Shoes

Bags

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

