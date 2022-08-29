Feta Cheese Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2027

Global Feta Cheese Market to reach USD 16.36 billion by 2027.

Global Feta Cheese Market is valued approximately at USD 11.1 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Feta Cheese is produced from sheep milk or a combination of goat milk and sheep milk. They provide number of essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamins A & B12, and sodium in concentrated form to the human body. The global Feta Cheese market is being driven by growing health-conscious consumers as it contains very less carbohydrates.

Another driving factor for the market growth is the increasing product launches by the companies to expand the market base. For instance: in 2021, Dodoni launched quartet of baked cheese thins snacks made of feta cheese. Also, in 2020, SoFine, Netherlands, launched the new SoCheeze cubes, a feta cheese. Furthermore, positive influence of social media and rising production of goat milk & sheep milk, will provide new opportunities for the global Feta Cheese industry. However, due to its production from unpasteurized milk may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Feta Cheese Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to shifting consumer inclination for fresh and organic healthy diet, rising awareness regarding the feta products, presence of large companies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arla Foods amba

Lactalis American Group, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Saputo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Dodoni S.A.

Kolios S.A.

Mevgal

SADAFCO

Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Source offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bulgarian Feta

French Feta

German Feta

Others

By Source Type:

Cow Milk

Sheep Milk

Goat Milk

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Distribution

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

