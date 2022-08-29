Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2027.

Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market is valued approximately at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Malts are germinated cereal grains that have been soaked in water and then dried and processed. The process is known as malting, and it involves the development of enzymes that allow the grains to be modified into starch and other sugars. Furthermore, these enzymes produce proteases, which break down proteins into forms that may be utilized in fungal development.

Malt extracts and ingredients market is driven by increasing demand for natural sweeteners and rising adoption of malt extracts and ingredients in the food & beverage industry. The use of malt in the beer industry is projected to be a key market driver, and the market is rapidly expanding. Another driver for this market’s growth is its extensive application in the food industry. The Global Malt and Malt Extracts Public expects the use of various types of malt extracts in food products as a potential. For instance, as per Statista, Beer production in the world reached 1.91 billion hectoliters in 2019, up from 1.3 billion hectoliters in 1998. Beer is a commonly consumed beverage created from the basic elements of water, malt, hops, and yeast. China, the United States, and Brazil are the world’s top beer producers. However, quality of barley and seasonal variations and fluctuating beer market may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Europe is dominating the market as people are becoming more aware of healthy eating habits. The emergence of craft brewers and increased beer consumption are two important reasons driving development in the European region. As a result of these factors, there has been an increase in demand for malt ingredients in the region. Furthermore, the many applications of malts in the food and non-alcoholic beverage sectors are expected to propel the malt extracts and ingredients market further.

Major market player included in this report are:

Holland Malt

Rahr Corporation

GrainCorp

Muntons PLC

EDME Ltd.

Diastatische Producten

Laihian Mallas

Imperial Malt

Groupe Soufflet

Maltexco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Extracts

Ingredients

By Source:

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Others

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Grade:

Standard Malt

Specialty Malt

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

