3 Taiwanese men fatally shot in Cambodia

Victims believed to be residents of Tainan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/29 14:26
Gun found at crime scene. (The Cambodia China Times photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwanese men were fatally shot in Phnom Penh on Sunday (Aug. 28), according to local Cambodian media.

The Cambodia China Times that evening reported that three Taiwanese male nationals were found shot dead in an apartment in the Boeung Keng Kang I quarter of Phnom Penh's Chamkar Mon District. According to a preliminary police investigation, the three deceased were all 30 years old and went by the following nicknames: Hsiao Lin (小林), Ah-Wei (阿韋), and Ah-Hung (阿宏).

At the scene of the crime, police found a Glock 19 9 mm handgun, 41 bullets, and 43.67 grams of Ketamine. The photos of the crime scene have been circulating on Taiwanese social media since Sunday evening and some netizens alleged that all three men are residents of Tainan City.

The man surnamed Lin was allegedly a resident of Tainan's East District. The other two men were said to be surnamed Cheng (程) and Yeh (葉) and are thought to be residents of Rende District.

Chiu Hsien-liang (邱顯良), director of the Tainan City Police Department's Guiren Precinct was cited by CNA as saying that the precinct has received reports from families who claim to be related to two of the deceased. Chiu stated the precinct is coordinating with the families and has notified the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bullets found at crime scene. (The Cambodia China Times photo)

Police in the city's East District say they have launched an investigation into the rumors, but have not officially received a report from the family of the victim as of Monday morning.

  1. Based on a preliminary investigation conducted by police, the three deceased men are suspected of having criminal convictions and left Taiwan for Cambodia one at a time voluntarily in February, July, and August, respectively.

Ketamine found at crime scene. (The Cambodia China Times photo)
