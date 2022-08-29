TPP city councilor candidate gets top Google ranking in Taiwan after releasing viral TikToks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The name of a Taoyuan city councilor candidate got the top Google ranking in Taiwan last week after she released TikTok video clips of her boldly posing for the camera went viral on social media.

Some netizens disapproved of the videos, claiming they promote the sexual objectification of women. The video clips also got considerable attention in China, where some Chinese netizens used the videos to denigrate Taiwan's democracy.

Who is she?

Tseng Yen-chieh (曾姸潔), 39, is running for local office on behalf of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), and received both criticism and support from two of her 10 TikTok video clips.

The TPP is known for nominating young political novices as candidates and for running election campaigns with limited funds. Two years ago, under the leadership of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the young political party secured five seats in the legislative election after gaining 11.2% of the legislative-at-large election votes and became the third largest party in the Legislative Yuan in their first race.

Tseng is a certified professional in architectural engineering. Alongside her doctoral degree in environmental engineering, which she obtained from the country's top school, National Taiwan University, she was an assistant professor at National Taipei University of Technology and passed a senior-level civil service examination years ago to become an official at Taoyuan's building administration, where she was responsible for issuing certifications.

Apart from Tseng's two controversial TikTok video clips, some other video footage shows her stance against injustice, including housing inequities and a condemnation of a local city councilor who exerted political pressure against her to get a privileged parking permit.

She was also an amateur model for some years before joining public service.

Ignoring trolls

In response to backlash over her two "most-discussed" video clips, Tseng explained on her FB campaign page that those critical of her "posing videos" and the miniskirt she was wearing must have not watched her other videos which include her election manifesto and thoughts on other serious issues. "When you are judging a female political candidate hastily by two short videos and say she is 'objectifying women' rather than spending time reading her political discourses, to me, you are doing nothing but what you disagree with."

"That is me, and that's how I get my message heard," she said.

Meanwhile, she thanked those encouraging her to pursue her goal of being a city councilor, tackling injustice, and making the city a better place to live. She also expressed her gratitude to her supporters and those who have made donations to her campaign.

"I will simply ignore the messages from trolls, be myself, dress however I think is beautiful, and do the right thing," she said.