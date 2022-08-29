Alexa
Squirrel scramble: Taipei Metro passenger bitten by pet on the loose

Woman reports being bitten behind knee after animal climbs up leg

  1408
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/29 12:23
A pet squirrel causes a commotion after getting loose on the platform at Zhongxiao Xinsheng station. (Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Divi...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Metro passenger at the Zhongxiao Xinsheng station was bitten by a squirrel on Aug. 16 after the animal escaped its cage.

According to the Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Division, two officers received a request to help a passenger while on patrol in the morning. After arriving, they discovered that a squirrel had climbed onto an unnamed female passenger and bitten her behind her right knee while she waited on the platform.

The squirrel, which was a pet carried into the station inside a carrier, had caused a commotion on the platform. It had allegedly gotten loose after its carrier became deformed from being squeezed by a crowd while its owner traveled through Zhongxiao Xinsheng station.

The owner did not realize her pet was gone until the train left the station, per the police, and returned to search for the animal later. Though she was able to capture the squirrel, it had already bitten the unnamed passenger.

Authorities told Taiwan News the owner was deeply apologetic and offered to pay for medical and other costs, while Taipei Metro said she faces a NT$1,500 (US$49.35) fine for bringing an animal into a station or train without authorization. The bitten passenger was treated at a hospital.

Squirrel scramble: Taipei Metro passenger bitten by pet on the loose
The squirrel's owner boarding a train with the carrier. (Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Division video)

Squirrel scramble: Taipei Metro passenger bitten by pet on the loose
A passenger bitten by the squirrel (left) describes the incident to the police. (Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Division screenshot)
