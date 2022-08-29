Squirrel scramble: Taipei Metro passenger bitten by pet on the loose

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Metro passenger at the Zhongxiao Xinsheng station was bitten by a squirrel on Aug. 16 after the animal escaped its cage.

According to the Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Division, two officers received a request to help a passenger while on patrol in the morning. After arriving, they discovered that a squirrel had climbed onto an unnamed female passenger and bitten her behind her right knee while she waited on the platform.

The squirrel, which was a pet carried into the station inside a carrier, had caused a commotion on the platform. It had allegedly gotten loose after its carrier became deformed from being squeezed by a crowd while its owner traveled through Zhongxiao Xinsheng station.

The owner did not realize her pet was gone until the train left the station, per the police, and returned to search for the animal later. Though she was able to capture the squirrel, it had already bitten the unnamed passenger.

Authorities told Taiwan News the owner was deeply apologetic and offered to pay for medical and other costs, while Taipei Metro said she faces a NT$1,500 (US$49.35) fine for bringing an animal into a station or train without authorization. The bitten passenger was treated at a hospital.



The squirrel's owner boarding a train with the carrier. (Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Division video)



A passenger bitten by the squirrel (left) describes the incident to the police. (Taipei City Police Department Rapid Transit Division screenshot)