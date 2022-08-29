Taiwan tracks 23 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 23 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 28).

Of the 23 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including three Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, one Sukhoi Su-30 fighter plane, one WZ-10 attack helicopter, and two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 antisubmarine warfare plane were spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Beijing has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day this month so far. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 10 Chinese aircraft out of 23 on Aug. 28. (MND image)