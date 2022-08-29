DrGo debuts "Diabetes Mellitus Awareness Programme"

Offering health risk assessment and complications monitoring

Online self-assessment questionnaire on risk level of diabetes mellitus on DrGo's website.

Information source: Department of Health of Hong Kong, Centre for Health Protection website https://www.chp.gov.hk/en/features/103652.html

Information source : Hospital Authority Smart Patient website https://www21.ha.org.hk/smartpatient/SPW/en-us/Disease-Information/Disease/?guid=c73a0386-fe66-42eb-a979-7619ac8359da

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach – 29 August 2022 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) -HKT's one-stop telemedicine platform DrGo announced a collaboration with Hong Kong Diabetes Specialist Centre (HKDM) and Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited to launch the "Diabetes Mellitus Awareness Programme". The programme offers DrGo users a free self-assessment that measures their diabetes mellitus risk levels, as well as provide a series of short videos with the aim of raising disease awareness and alerting them on the possible complications. The programme also provides discounts on different diabetic monitoring products and healthcare services.Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common chronic diseases in Hong Kong, ranking as the tenth most common cause of death. There are currently around 700,000 people afflicted in Hong Kong, representing about 10% of the total population. DrGo is committed to safeguarding Hong Kong people's health, which led to the launch of this comprehensive "Diabetes Mellitus Awareness Programme".Ms Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer of DrGo, said, "Besides providing remote video consultation services, DrGo has been exploring different innovative solutions to offer users a more efficient and well-rounded healthcare experience. Through the 'Diabetes Mellitus Awareness Programme', users can use digital monitoring devices to measure blood sugar levels and other health indicators in a timely and convenient manner, and the DrGo app can automatically record and track their results in real time. This will help them understand their health conditions better and prevent issues from occurring. The 'Diabetes Mellitus Awareness Programme' is a holistic health management solution that brings together DrGo's advanced technology and expertise from its extensive network of medical partners, which in turn will help enhance public knowledge of the disease."According to the 2014/15 Population Health Survey published by Hong Kong's Department of Health in November 2021, approximately half of diabetes mellitus patients were undiagnosed prior to completing the survey. This suggests that there are many people who do not realise that they are at high-risk of getting the disease. In light of this, DrGo invited HKDM's medical expert team to prepare an online self-assessment questionnaire which measures the risk level of diabetes mellitus ( drgo.com.hk/diabetes-mellitus-test/index_en.html ). It takes users just a few minutes to answer the questionnaire, after which they will instantly receive the results of the assessment to alert them to their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes mellitus, the most common type, and any pre-diabetes symptoms. The programme's dedicated medical team will also provide users with relevant health advice based on their results, helping them to better understand and manage their health.As part of the programme, DrGo is launching a series of diabetes mellitus educational videos with HKDM ( www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLs2FxwnT_rSRKQku51s7tVwElqLwi2ilu ). With bite-sized, easy to understand content, the videos explain diabetes mellitus and ways to manage and monitor it, especially in relation to disease complications and risk levels. Dr Fancies CC Chow, HKDM Chairman and Managing Director and an Endocrinology and Diabetes specialist, said, "Besides controlling blood sugar levels, knowing how to manage diabetes mellitus is important to prevent complications and reduce fatality. In line with the notion of 'preventing exacerbation through disease management', people should conduct comprehensive assessments of diabetes mellitus complications regularly, so that they can develop and adjust their treatment plan. To achieve the best clinical outcome, plans could include designing menus to help maintain a balanced diet, setting up an exercise schedule to help with weight control, and monitoring blood sugar levels at home."Promoting the launch of the "Diabetes Mellitus Awareness Programme", DrGo Health Store ( www.drgohealthstore.com.hk ), an online platform for health and medical products, is now offering limited-time discounts on selected diabetes mellitus related products and services, in an effort to encourage people who are concerned with diabetes mellitus to proactively take care of their health.Mr Ronald Lo, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited, said, "With a mission to help patients and healthcare workers improve treatment outcomes, Roche Diagnostics is committed to developing and providing solutions relating to disease prevention and monitoring. Diabetes mellitus is a key area of focus for us, to which we dedicate great resources. We are delighted to collaborate with DrGo on this innovative programme to increase awareness of diabetes mellitus and improve the overall well-being of the Hong Kong public."To register for DrGo services, please download the DrGo app at drgohkt.page.link/download_app . For further details of DrGo services, please call our service hotline at +852 2380 2323 or visit our website at www.drgo.com.hk Hashtag: #DrGo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HKT

HKT (SEHK: 6823) is Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider and a leading innovator. Its fixed-line, broadband, mobile communication and media entertainment services offer a unique quadruple-play experience. HKT meets the needs of the Hong Kong public and local and international businesses with a wide range of services including local telephony, local data and broadband, international telecommunications, mobile, enterprise solutions, FinTech, e-commerce, big data analytics, media entertainment including the provision of interactive pay-TV services, and other telecommunications businesses such as customer premises equipment sales, outsourcing, consulting and contact centres.



HKT is the first local mobile operator to launch a true 5G network in Hong Kong with differentiated value-added services. Backed by its substantial holding of 5G spectrum across all bands and a robust and extensive fibre backhaul infrastructure, HKT is committed to providing comprehensive 5G network coverage across the city.



HKT delivers end-to-end integrated solutions employing emerging technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, Internet of Things ("IoT") and artificial intelligence ("AI") to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and contribute to Hong Kong's development into a smart city.



Riding on its massive loyal customer base, HKT has also built a digital ecosystem integrating its loyalty programme, e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, FinTech and HealthTech services. The ecosystem deepens HKT's relationship with its customers, thereby enhancing customer retention and engagement.



For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt.





About DrGo

DrGo is an end-to-end app-based platform connecting users with Hong Kong registered medical practitioners, Hong Kong registered / listed Chinese medicine practitioners and other healthcare professionals who will provide medical and healthcare consultation services and advice via video consultation on mobile device. Certain prescribed medicine will be delivered to the user's designated address. DrGo is the first HealthTech platform pioneered by HKT, offering convenient telehealthcare services via on an end-to-end app-based platform developed and managed locally by HKT professionals. With HKT's advanced technologies, the entire consultation journey, including service registration, appointment booking, video consultation and payment will take place with encryption, aiming at protecting users' privacy.



DrGo users in Hong Kong can get access to a one-stop healthcare consultation via their mobile devices. They can speak to medical practitioners, Hong Kong registered / listed Chinese medicine practitioners or other healthcare professional from their home or workplace without the need to making a physical visit or queuing at a hospital or clinic. Remote consultation provides sense of ease and convenience, which is particularly important at a time when social distancing is critical during the current pandemic. Furthermore, DrGo received the "Technology - Best Telemedicine Mobile App" award from The Global Economics Awards 2022 and took Silver in the "Public Affairs and Social Innovation" category of Asia Smart App Awards 2021. These significant global awards are testament to DrGo's cutting-edge innovation and professional service standard, which have earned the trust of its customers.



At present, DrGo is partnering with over 100 healthcare professionals from the below medical organisations to provide remote telemedicine and healthcare services: Amazing Medical, Ascendo Health, EC Healthcare, Gleneagles Hospital, HealthKit Medical Centre, Human Health, MAX Medical Centre, Medical Concierge, Precious Blood Hospital (Caritas), Quality Healthcare, River Cam Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic.



