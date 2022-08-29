E. Kentucky coach Walt Wells stable after cardiac episode

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan said football coach Walt Wells is hospitalized in stable condition after having a cardiac episode at work Sunday morning.

Roan said in a statement Sunday night that Wells was in intensive care at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. The AD added that he and EKU President David T. McFaddin spent the afternoon and evening with Wells' wife, Jennifer, and several of the coach's close friends and family.

“On behalf of the Wells family, we are very thankful for the amazing medical professionals who have been involved,” Roan said in the statement. "We ask for everyone to continue lifting up Coach Wells and his family during this time. We join everyone in hoping for a full recovery for Coach Wells.”

Wells is 10-10 after two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last year. EKU is scheduled to open the season Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

The episode comes days after former Colonels defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested on federal charges of allegedly robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico in January. The program suspended Kirkendoll after being told of his arrest Wednesday and as of Friday he was no longer enrolled at the school.

