Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/29 03:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 011 213 040 12 17 0
Boston 001 110 100 4 13 1

Kluber, Poche (7), Chargois (8), Bethancourt (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Pivetta, Sawamura (6), Brasier (7), A.Davis (8) and McGuire. W_Kluber 9-7. L_Pivetta 9-10. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (18). Boston, Cordero (8), J.Martinez (10), Pham (15).

___

Los Angeles 002 100 311 8 13 0
Toronto 000 100 101 3 9 1

Davidson, Wantz (5), Barria (6), Chavez (8), G.Reyes (9) and K.Suzuki; Stripling, Cimber (7), Mayza (7), Richards (8), Phelps (9), Kikuchi (9) and D.Jansen. W_Wantz 2-0. L_Stripling 6-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (10), K.Suzuki (4), Ohtani (28), Trout (28). Toronto, Springer (19).

___

Baltimore 000 000 001 1 7 1
Houston 000 000 21x 3 6 0

Voth, Baker (7), Krehbiel (7) and Chirinos; Verlander, S.Martinez (4), B.Abreu (5), Stanek (7), Neris (8), R.Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Stanek 2-1. L_Voth 4-2. Sv_R.Montero (9). HRs_Houston, Bregman (20).

___

Detroit 031 203 000 9 13 3
Texas 000 002 033 8 10 0

Hutchison, Chafin (6), Lange (8), G.Soto (9), J.Jiménez (9) and Haase; Arihara, B.Martin (4), Burke (5), Leclerc (7), M.Moore (8), J.Hernández (9) and Viloria. W_Hutchison 2-7. L_Arihara 1-2. Sv_J.Jiménez (2). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (12). Texas, Seager (28), N.Lowe (22), Calhoun (12).

___

New York 000 010 000 1 4 0
Oakland 202 000 00x 4 8 1

Schmidt, Banda (5), Weissert (6), L.Bard (8) and Higashioka; A.Martinez, Moll (6), Payamps (7), Acevedo (8), Puk (9) and Langeliers. W_A.Martinez 3-3. L_Schmidt 5-3. Sv_Puk (4).

___

Cleveland 000 000 000 0 5 1
Seattle 000 030 10x 4 4 0

Civale, De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8) and Hedges; Ray, E.Swanson (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Ray 11-8. L_Civale 2-6. HRs_Seattle, D.Moore (6), France (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Francisco 001 110 000 3 10 0
Minnesota 001 250 00x 8 11 0

Junis, Young (5), S.Alexander (6), Ty.Rogers (7), J.García (8) and Wynns; Sanchez, Pagán (4), Smeltzer (5), Fulmer (8), J.López (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Smeltzer 5-2. L_Junis 4-4. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (2).

___

Arizona 010 000 011 3 3 0
Chicago 000 002 000 2 7 0

Davies, Ginkel (6), N.Ramirez (8), Kennedy (9) and Hummel, C.Kelly; Cease, Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_N.Ramirez 5-4. L_Graveman 3-3. Sv_Kennedy (9). HRs_Arizona, S.Garrett (1), Alcántara (4).

___

San Diego 101 020 201 7 10 2
Kansas City 500 103 06x 15 18 2

Manaea, S.Wilson (5), Crismatt (6), T.Hill (6), Lu.García (7), Hader (8), Myers (8) and Campusano; Heasley, Cuas (6), A.Garrett (6), Misiewicz (7), Coleman (7), B.Keller (8), Barlow (8), Weaver (9) and Rivero. W_Heasley 2-7. L_Manaea 7-7. HRs_San Diego, Machado (24), J.Soto (24). Kansas City, M.Taylor (7), Perez (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 210 003 002 8 14 0
Miami 000 100 000 1 2 0

J.Urías, Graterol (7), C.Martin (8), Vesia (9) and A.Barnes; E.Cabrera, Nance (6), Bleier (7), Sulser (9) and Fortes. W_J.Urías 14-7. L_E.Cabrera 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (31), T.Thompson (7). Miami, B.Anderson (6).

___

Cincinnati 110 000 000 2 5 0
Washington 000 210 00x 3 6 1

Lodolo, Warren (8) and Romine; Corbin, Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Corbin 5-17. L_Lodolo 3-5. Sv_Finnegan (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Fairchild (3). Washington, Vargas (4).

___

Pittsburgh 100 103 000 5 9 1
Philadelphia 000 000 000 0 4 0

R.Contreras, Bañuelos (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Crowe (9) and Delay; Syndergaard, Nelson (6), Brogdon (8), Coonrod (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Contreras 4-4. L_Syndergaard 8-9.

___

Colorado 000 000 100 1 7 0
New York 000 000 000 0 3 0

Márquez, Estévez (8), D.Bard (9) and Serven; Scherzer, Jo.Rodríguez (8), Givens (9) and McCann, Nido. W_Márquez 7-10. L_Scherzer 9-4. Sv_D.Bard (27).

___

Chicago 110 020 102 7 11 1
Milwaukee 001 422 00x 9 16 0

Sampson, Newcomb (4), Farrell (5), Wick (8) and Gomes; Lauer, Strzelecki (6), Milner (7), Boxberger (9), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_Lauer 10-5. L_Newcomb 2-1. Sv_D.Williams (9). HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (8), F.Reyes (12). Milwaukee, Yelich (11), Wong (10).

___

Atlanta 000 000 300 3 10 1
St. Louis 000 002 04x 6 6 0

Odorizzi, Lee (6), McHugh (7), Minter (8), J.Jackson (8) and d'Arnaud; Wainwright, Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Helsley 9-1. L_Minter 5-4. Sv_Gallegos (13). HRs_Atlanta, D.Swanson (17). St. Louis, Nootbaar (9), Edman (10), O'Neill (10).