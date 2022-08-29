Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Tampa Bay
|011
|213
|040
|—
|12
|17
|0
|Boston
|001
|110
|100
|—
|4
|13
|1
Kluber, Poche (7), Chargois (8), Bethancourt (9) and Bethancourt, Mejía; Pivetta, Sawamura (6), Brasier (7), A.Davis (8) and McGuire. W_Kluber 9-7. L_Pivetta 9-10. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (18). Boston, Cordero (8), J.Martinez (10), Pham (15).
___
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|311
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|101
|—
|3
|9
|1
Davidson, Wantz (5), Barria (6), Chavez (8), G.Reyes (9) and K.Suzuki; Stripling, Cimber (7), Mayza (7), Richards (8), Phelps (9), Kikuchi (9) and D.Jansen. W_Wantz 2-0. L_Stripling 6-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (10), K.Suzuki (4), Ohtani (28), Trout (28). Toronto, Springer (19).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|21x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Voth, Baker (7), Krehbiel (7) and Chirinos; Verlander, S.Martinez (4), B.Abreu (5), Stanek (7), Neris (8), R.Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Stanek 2-1. L_Voth 4-2. Sv_R.Montero (9). HRs_Houston, Bregman (20).
___
|Detroit
|031
|203
|000
|—
|9
|13
|3
|Texas
|000
|002
|033
|—
|8
|10
|0
Hutchison, Chafin (6), Lange (8), G.Soto (9), J.Jiménez (9) and Haase; Arihara, B.Martin (4), Burke (5), Leclerc (7), M.Moore (8), J.Hernández (9) and Viloria. W_Hutchison 2-7. L_Arihara 1-2. Sv_J.Jiménez (2). HRs_Detroit, Candelario (12). Texas, Seager (28), N.Lowe (22), Calhoun (12).
___
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Oakland
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
Schmidt, Banda (5), Weissert (6), L.Bard (8) and Higashioka; A.Martinez, Moll (6), Payamps (7), Acevedo (8), Puk (9) and Langeliers. W_A.Martinez 3-3. L_Schmidt 5-3. Sv_Puk (4).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|030
|10x
|—
|4
|4
|0
Civale, De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8) and Hedges; Ray, E.Swanson (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Ray 11-8. L_Civale 2-6. HRs_Seattle, D.Moore (6), France (15).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|250
|00x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Junis, Young (5), S.Alexander (6), Ty.Rogers (7), J.García (8) and Wynns; Sanchez, Pagán (4), Smeltzer (5), Fulmer (8), J.López (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Smeltzer 5-2. L_Junis 4-4. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (2).
___
|Arizona
|010
|000
|011
|—
|3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Davies, Ginkel (6), N.Ramirez (8), Kennedy (9) and Hummel, C.Kelly; Cease, Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_N.Ramirez 5-4. L_Graveman 3-3. Sv_Kennedy (9). HRs_Arizona, S.Garrett (1), Alcántara (4).
___
|San Diego
|101
|020
|201
|—
|7
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|500
|103
|06x
|—
|15
|18
|2
Manaea, S.Wilson (5), Crismatt (6), T.Hill (6), Lu.García (7), Hader (8), Myers (8) and Campusano; Heasley, Cuas (6), A.Garrett (6), Misiewicz (7), Coleman (7), B.Keller (8), Barlow (8), Weaver (9) and Rivero. W_Heasley 2-7. L_Manaea 7-7. HRs_San Diego, Machado (24), J.Soto (24). Kansas City, M.Taylor (7), Perez (18).
___
|Los Angeles
|210
|003
|002
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
J.Urías, Graterol (7), C.Martin (8), Vesia (9) and A.Barnes; E.Cabrera, Nance (6), Bleier (7), Sulser (9) and Fortes. W_J.Urías 14-7. L_E.Cabrera 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (31), T.Thompson (7). Miami, B.Anderson (6).
___
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
Lodolo, Warren (8) and Romine; Corbin, Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Corbin 5-17. L_Lodolo 3-5. Sv_Finnegan (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Fairchild (3). Washington, Vargas (4).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|103
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
R.Contreras, Bañuelos (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Crowe (9) and Delay; Syndergaard, Nelson (6), Brogdon (8), Coonrod (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Contreras 4-4. L_Syndergaard 8-9.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Márquez, Estévez (8), D.Bard (9) and Serven; Scherzer, Jo.Rodríguez (8), Givens (9) and McCann, Nido. W_Márquez 7-10. L_Scherzer 9-4. Sv_D.Bard (27).
___
|Chicago
|110
|020
|102
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|422
|00x
|—
|9
|16
|0
Sampson, Newcomb (4), Farrell (5), Wick (8) and Gomes; Lauer, Strzelecki (6), Milner (7), Boxberger (9), D.Williams (9) and Narváez. W_Lauer 10-5. L_Newcomb 2-1. Sv_D.Williams (9). HRs_Chicago, Hoerner (8), F.Reyes (12). Milwaukee, Yelich (11), Wong (10).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|04x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Odorizzi, Lee (6), McHugh (7), Minter (8), J.Jackson (8) and d'Arnaud; Wainwright, Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Helsley 9-1. L_Minter 5-4. Sv_Gallegos (13). HRs_Atlanta, D.Swanson (17). St. Louis, Nootbaar (9), Edman (10), O'Neill (10).