English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1

Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham 3, Brentford 2

Leicester 1, Southampton 2

Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3

Sunday's Matches

Leeds 3, Chelsea 0

West Ham 0, Brighton 2

Newcastle 3, Man City 3

Monday's Match

Man United 2, Liverpool 1

Saturday's Matches

Southampton 0, Man United 1

Brentford 1, Everton 1

Brighton 1, Leeds 0

Chelsea 2, Leicester 1

Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0

Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 1

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1

Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2

Tuesday's Matches

Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Everton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 0, Wigan 1

Burnley 3, Blackpool 3

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston 0, Watford 0

QPR 1, Rotherham 1

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0

Stoke 0, Sunderland 1

Swansea 0, Luton Town 2

West Brom 5, Hull 2

Sunday's Match

Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0

Friday's Match

Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1

Saturday's Matches

Sunderland 0, Norwich 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2

Hull 3, Coventry 2

Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1

Millwall 0, Reading 1

Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0

Watford 2, QPR 3

Wigan 1, Burnley 5

Tuesday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

West Brom vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3

Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2

Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1

Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0

Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1

Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0

Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1

Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1

Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2

Derby 2, Peterborough 1

Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2

Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Plymouth 2, Bolton 0

Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0

Wycombe 1, Charlton 1

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3

Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3

Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crewe 2, Northampton 2

Doncaster 2, Salford 1

Gillingham 0, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0

Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1

Newport County 2, Tranmere 1

Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1

Swindon 3, Rochdale 0

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1

Bradford 0, Crewe 0

Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0

Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4

Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2

Northampton 0, Doncaster 1

Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Stockport County 1, Swindon 1

Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 2, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 0, Bromley 1

Altrincham 2, Yeovil 2

Barnet 2, Woking 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidenhead United 0

Dorking Wanderers 2, Gateshead FC 1

Scunthorpe 3, Solihull Moors 4

Southend 1, Oldham 0

Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 1

Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 0

Wrexham 5, Maidstone United FC 0

York City FC 0, Eastleigh 1

Notts County 2, Chesterfield 2

Friday's Matches

Chesterfield 3, Barnet 1

Oldham 2, Aldershot 1

Saturday's Matches

Boreham Wood 1, Altrincham 1

Bromley 1, Scunthorpe 0

Eastleigh 2, Southend 1

Halifax Town 1, Notts County 4

Gateshead FC 0, Wealdstone 1

Maidenhead United 0, York City FC 1

Maidstone United FC 1, Torquay United 0

Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0

Yeovil 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Woking 2, Wrexham 3

Monday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Eastleigh, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Wrexham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Wealdstone vs. Woking, 7 a.m.