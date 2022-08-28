English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3
Leeds 3, Chelsea 0
West Ham 0, Brighton 2
Newcastle 3, Man City 3
Man United 2, Liverpool 1
Southampton 0, Man United 1
Brentford 1, Everton 1
Brighton 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0
Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 1
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 8 p.m.
Everton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston 0, Watford 0
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
West Brom 5, Hull 2
Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1
Sunderland 0, Norwich 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2
Hull 3, Coventry 2
Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Reading 1
Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0
Watford 2, QPR 3
Wigan 1, Burnley 5
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1
Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2
Derby 2, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2
Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Plymouth 2, Bolton 0
Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0
Wycombe 1, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3
Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Crewe 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 2, Salford 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1
Newport County 2, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Rochdale 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1
Bradford 0, Crewe 0
Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4
Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2
Northampton 0, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1
Salford 1, Stevenage 0
Stockport County 1, Swindon 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 2, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2
Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Aldershot 0, Bromley 1
Altrincham 2, Yeovil 2
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidenhead United 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, Gateshead FC 1
Scunthorpe 3, Solihull Moors 4
Southend 1, Oldham 0
Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 0
Wrexham 5, Maidstone United FC 0
York City FC 0, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 2, Chesterfield 2
Chesterfield 3, Barnet 1
Oldham 2, Aldershot 1
Boreham Wood 1, Altrincham 1
Bromley 1, Scunthorpe 0
Eastleigh 2, Southend 1
Halifax Town 1, Notts County 4
Gateshead FC 0, Wealdstone 1
Maidenhead United 0, York City FC 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Torquay United 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0
Yeovil 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Woking 2, Wrexham 3
Aldershot vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Eastleigh, 12:15 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Woking, 7 a.m.