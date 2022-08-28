Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/28 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 78 50 .609 _ _ 5-5 L-2 45-20 33-30
Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 +1½ 7-3 W-1 42-23 28-34
Toronto 68 58 .540 9 _ 6-4 L-3 36-28 32-30
Baltimore 67 60 .528 10½ 6-4 L-1 37-24 30-36
Boston 62 66 .484 16 7 3-7 L-1 31-34 31-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _ _ 5-5 L-1 32-25 35-34
Minnesota 65 61 .516 2 3 4-6 W-3 38-28 27-33
Chicago 63 65 .492 5 6 2-8 L-4 30-34 33-31
Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½ 17½ 4-6 W-1 32-37 20-40
Detroit 50 78 .391 18 19 6-4 W-2 29-35 21-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 82 47 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-1 43-20 39-27
Seattle 70 58 .547 11½ +1 6-4 W-1 35-28 35-30
Texas 58 69 .457 23 10½ 6-4 L-2 28-36 30-33
Los Angeles 55 73 .430 26½ 14 4-6 W-3 26-36 29-37
Oakland 48 81 .372 34 21½ 5-5 W-2 22-43 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 82 47 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 43-20 39-27
Atlanta 79 50 .612 3 +9 7-3 L-2 42-24 37-26
Philadelphia 72 56 .563 +2½ 7-3 L-1 39-30 33-26
Miami 55 72 .433 26 14 3-7 L-1 26-35 29-37
Washington 43 85 .336 38½ 26½ 4-6 W-1 20-46 23-39
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 74 54 .578 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-22 32-32
Milwaukee 67 59 .532 6 5-5 W-2 33-25 34-34
Chicago 55 73 .430 19 14½ 4-6 L-2 28-38 27-35
Cincinnati 50 76 .397 23 18½ 4-6 L-1 26-36 24-40
Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25½ 21 3-7 W-1 26-36 22-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 38 .698 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-16 43-22
San Diego 70 59 .543 19½ _ 5-5 L-1 35-28 35-31
San Francisco 61 65 .484 27 2-8 L-4 34-29 27-36
Arizona 59 67 .468 29 6-4 W-3 32-32 27-35
Colorado 55 74 .426 34½ 15 4-6 W-1 36-32 19-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Detroit 9, Texas 8

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.