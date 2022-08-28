Scottish Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|1
|15
|Rangers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3
|13
|Hearts
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Aberdeen
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|6
|9
|Motherwell
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|9
|St Mirren FC
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|5
|9
|Livingston FC
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|9
|6
|Hibernian FC
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Kilmarnock
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|10
|4
|St. Johnstone
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Ross County
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|10
|3
|Dundee United
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|18
|1
Hibernian FC 2, Rangers 2
Dundee United 0, St Mirren FC 3
Motherwell 1, Livingston FC 0
Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0
St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1
Celtic 2, Hearts 0
Aberdeen 5, Livingston FC 0
Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1
Rangers 4, Ross County 0
St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 0
Dundee United 0, Celtic 9
Hearts 3, St. Johnstone 2
Celtic vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.