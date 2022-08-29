Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, August 28, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A little a.m. rain;26;23;Clouds and sun;28;23;SW;12;85%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;41;30;Sunny and very warm;42;30;NNE;13;30%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;40;22;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;WNW;14;16%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;29;24;Warm with some sun;30;25;ENE;15;55%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;22;13;Some sun;21;14;NNE;11;68%;34%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;Mostly cloudy;16;10;SE;4;87%;85%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;Plenty of sun;34;20;SSW;9;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;ENE;9;41%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very windy, cooler;19;10;Some sun;20;10;SE;19;39%;25%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;WNW;10;47%;4%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;ESE;15;62%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;29;Breezy and hot;46;27;NW;20;10%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;7;74%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Thunderstorms;28;21;A couple of t-storms;27;20;W;12;80%;98%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;33;27;Brief p.m. showers;32;26;S;9;71%;88%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;29;22;Humid;29;22;SW;18;71%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;N;11;67%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warm;32;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;SSW;11;73%;74%;5

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;21;13;Partly sunny;21;14;NNE;12;73%;39%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;SE;12;72%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;ESE;14;31%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;27;18;Partly sunny;26;15;N;16;61%;26%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Partly sunny;22;13;NNE;11;54%;6%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;19;N;7;43%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;Partly sunny;27;17;NNW;9;66%;35%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;14;1;Sunshine;16;5;NNE;14;67%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;NE;11;38%;43%;12

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;27;20;Inc. clouds;29;24;NNE;14;59%;33%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;33;26;Sunny, low humidity;35;26;N;16;40%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;15;9;Windy;15;10;SE;41;65%;58%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;6;62%;77%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;27;SE;11;84%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;20;SSW;17;64%;92%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;29;25;Morning showers;30;26;W;19;74%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;21;14;A passing shower;20;13;NE;16;63%;80%;3

Dakar, Senegal;An afternoon shower;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;N;8;83%;99%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;37;26;A t-storm around;33;24;S;14;63%;64%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;28;18;Nice with sunshine;30;19;ESE;12;54%;7%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;34;26;Periods of sun;35;27;ESE;7;57%;44%;10

Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;33;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;SSE;12;28%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;32;28;Hot, an a.m. shower;34;28;SSW;9;65%;69%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;36;20;Partly sunny;33;22;S;9;63%;34%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;18;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;E;14;74%;38%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;NE;12;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and humid;26;23;Humid with sunshine;27;22;N;13;78%;8%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, hot;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;26;SSE;14;67%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;E;10;34%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSE;9;75%;76%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Very warm and humid;28;17;A couple of showers;17;12;NNE;24;77%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;ESE;8;78%;94%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;Clouds, a shower;32;27;SE;9;74%;85%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun returning;30;24;A couple of showers;31;24;ENE;22;61%;91%;11

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;32;24;A couple of t-storms;30;23;NNE;11;73%;95%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;ENE;13;52%;30%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Very warm and humid;31;23;Humid;31;23;ENE;21;69%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;30;24;A downpour;32;24;W;12;69%;69%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and warm;38;32;Warm with some sun;39;32;N;19;50%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Mostly sunny;25;11;SSW;14;32%;2%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NNE;5;26%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;W;17;71%;39%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;26;20;A shower and t-storm;27;21;SSE;7;81%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;34;25;Partly sunny;36;25;S;15;38%;87%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;26;18;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;WNW;14;42%;31%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;28;65%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy, nice;31;22;Cloudy;31;22;SSW;12;52%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;10;72%;50%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower and t-storm;31;23;A t-storm or two;31;24;NE;8;78%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy;13;-2;A p.m. shower or two;13;-1;E;9;46%;71%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;30;23;A morning shower;30;24;W;14;72%;90%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;SSE;14;81%;2%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;NW;12;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;24;14;Partial sunshine;22;13;NE;15;59%;20%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;27;18;Partly sunny;28;19;SSW;11;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;20;SW;12;74%;24%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Partly sunny;30;20;WSW;8;49%;26%;7

Male, Maldives;A downpour;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;27;WNW;26;78%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;6;75%;46%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;N;10;68%;55%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;12;Heavy p.m. showers;16;11;N;26;74%;99%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Decreasing clouds;25;13;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;12;SSW;11;66%;60%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;30;27;A t-shower in spots;31;27;SE;19;77%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;29;15;Very warm;29;16;NW;10;60%;24%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SSW;19;63%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;11;4;Sunny;13;4;NE;8;68%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;20;Very warm and humid;31;23;SSW;10;62%;69%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;S;13;47%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;30;26;Mainly cloudy;31;26;NNW;5;79%;44%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;E;11;56%;42%;8

New York, United States;Clearing and humid;28;23;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;S;13;65%;3%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;35;23;Hot with sunshine;36;23;WNW;14;40%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;WSW;17;59%;25%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning shower;30;22;Partly sunny;33;26;ENE;8;53%;44%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;20;11;More clouds than sun;19;10;NNE;11;52%;27%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;17;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;SSW;21;70%;64%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;ENE;12;70%;87%;9

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;E;11;82%;88%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;34;23;Afternoon showers;33;24;NE;9;73%;84%;13

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;26;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;NNE;14;44%;10%;5

Perth, Australia;Clearing;16;4;Inc. clouds;17;7;ESE;13;58%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSE;9;77%;94%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;14;75%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;ESE;10;60%;75%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A few showers;21;13;Partly sunny;23;12;N;8;62%;7%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;27;19;A couple of showers;22;17;ESE;8;71%;91%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A little p.m. rain;21;11;SSE;13;46%;65%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNW;11;77%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;S;17;70%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the a.m.;13;11;Increasingly windy;15;12;SE;32;77%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;16;NE;6;66%;94%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;31;18;A couple of showers;20;16;S;23;70%;94%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;ESE;14;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;Partly sunny;31;20;WNW;13;60%;28%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;Clouds and sun, warm;24;14;NNE;14;81%;68%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;20;15;Turning sunny;22;14;WSW;17;63%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;Thunderstorms;25;18;SE;12;80%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;16;75%;59%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;SW;9;98%;91%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;27;17;Partial sunshine;26;17;NE;16;31%;28%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;30;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;W;8;50%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;9;77%;52%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Sunny and nice;27;14;N;10;53%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;27;16;NNE;11;59%;1%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;A shower or two;23;19;E;8;70%;96%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Clouds and warmer;33;28;SSE;15;58%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;S;10;76%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;32;15;A shower and t-storm;30;16;W;8;58%;91%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;27;A shower or two;32;27;E;16;72%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with showers;17;11;Some sun, a shower;17;10;N;16;66%;41%;4

Sydney, Australia;Pleasant and milder;20;13;Cloudy;20;15;N;17;75%;82%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;34;27;A stray t-storm, hot;36;27;ESE;12;59%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;A thunderstorm;20;13;NE;22;89%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;SE;11;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and hot;33;19;NE;10;29%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;S;12;12%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NNW;13;61%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;A shower and t-storm;33;22;ENE;11;52%;90%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;26;20;An afternoon shower;27;22;ENE;17;53%;55%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;25;21;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SSW;24;74%;98%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;34;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;E;7;49%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;12;54%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of showers;15;4;Showers around;10;0;E;17;82%;68%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;25;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;18;NNE;8;56%;14%;5

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;17;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;12;60%;27%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up, hot;35;27;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;25;NW;8;62%;60%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm;29;17;A t-storm around;27;16;WSW;10;55%;90%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, very warm;30;19;Breezy in the p.m.;24;16;WSW;22;68%;30%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;12;5;Partly sunny;12;7;ENE;12;66%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and drizzle;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;9;77%;59%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;NE;8;22%;1%;8

