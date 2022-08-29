Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, August 28, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A little a.m. rain;79;73;Clouds and sun;82;73;SW;7;85%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;106;86;Sunny and very warm;107;86;NNE;8;30%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;104;72;Sunshine, very hot;107;77;WNW;9;16%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;84;75;Warm with some sun;87;77;ENE;10;55%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;72;55;Some sun;70;57;NNE;7;68%;34%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;Mostly cloudy;60;51;SE;2;87%;85%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;Plenty of sun;94;68;SSW;6;13%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;ENE;6;41%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very windy, cooler;66;50;Some sun;69;51;SE;12;39%;25%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;WNW;6;47%;4%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;62;47;Mostly sunny;59;47;ESE;9;62%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;84;Breezy and hot;114;81;NW;13;10%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;SSE;5;74%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Thunderstorms;83;70;A couple of t-storms;81;69;W;7;80%;98%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;91;81;Brief p.m. showers;90;79;S;5;71%;88%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;84;71;Humid;85;72;SW;11;71%;3%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;72;61;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;N;7;67%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warm;90;67;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;SSW;7;73%;74%;5

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;71;56;Partly sunny;71;57;NNE;8;73%;39%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;65;50;A shower in the a.m.;64;49;SE;7;72%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;ESE;9;31%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;81;64;Partly sunny;79;59;N;10;61%;26%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;74;54;Partly sunny;71;55;NNE;7;54%;6%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;64;Sunny and hot;94;66;N;5;43%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;64;Partly sunny;80;63;NNW;6;66%;35%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;57;34;Sunshine;60;41;NNE;9;67%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;NE;7;38%;43%;12

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;81;67;Inc. clouds;85;74;NNE;9;59%;33%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, low humidity;91;78;Sunny, low humidity;96;78;N;10;40%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;59;48;Windy;59;51;SE;26;65%;58%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;68;SSE;4;62%;77%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm around;90;80;SE;7;84%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;68;SSW;11;64%;92%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;85;78;Morning showers;86;78;W;12;74%;96%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;70;57;A passing shower;68;55;NE;10;63%;80%;3

Dakar, Senegal;An afternoon shower;88;79;A couple of t-storms;85;78;N;5;83%;99%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;98;78;A t-storm around;92;76;S;9;63%;64%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;83;65;Nice with sunshine;87;66;ESE;7;54%;7%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;93;80;Periods of sun;95;81;ESE;4;57%;44%;10

Denver, United States;A shower and t-storm;92;60;Partly sunny, nice;87;63;SSE;7;28%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;89;82;Hot, an a.m. shower;94;82;SSW;5;65%;69%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;97;69;Partly sunny;91;72;S;6;63%;34%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;64;54;Mostly cloudy;69;56;E;9;74%;38%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;NE;7;15%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and humid;79;73;Humid with sunshine;81;72;N;8;78%;8%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, hot;95;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;79;SSE;9;67%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;E;6;34%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;74;A t-storm or two;87;73;SSE;5;75%;76%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Very warm and humid;83;62;A couple of showers;62;53;NNE;15;77%;84%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A couple of t-storms;90;78;ESE;5;78%;94%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;92;81;Clouds, a shower;90;80;SE;6;74%;85%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun returning;87;75;A couple of showers;87;75;ENE;14;61%;91%;11

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;90;75;A couple of t-storms;86;74;NNE;7;73%;95%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm around;92;78;Partly sunny;93;77;ENE;8;52%;30%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Very warm and humid;88;74;Humid;87;73;ENE;13;69%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;86;75;A downpour;89;75;W;7;69%;69%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and warm;100;90;Warm with some sun;102;90;N;12;50%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;Mostly sunny;77;52;SSW;9;32%;2%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;78;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;NNE;3;26%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;W;11;71%;39%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;79;68;A shower and t-storm;81;70;SSE;4;81%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;93;76;Partly sunny;96;77;S;9;38%;87%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;79;64;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;WNW;9;42%;31%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;17;65%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy, nice;88;72;Cloudy;87;71;SSW;7;52%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;S;6;72%;50%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower and t-storm;88;74;A t-storm or two;88;75;NE;5;78%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy;55;29;A p.m. shower or two;56;31;E;6;46%;71%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;86;74;A morning shower;86;75;W;9;72%;90%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;60;57;Partly sunny;61;57;SSE;9;81%;2%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;77;62;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;NW;7;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;75;57;Partial sunshine;72;56;NE;10;59%;20%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;80;64;Partly sunny;83;66;SSW;7;58%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;77;68;Mostly sunny;77;69;SW;7;74%;24%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;96;71;Partly sunny;87;68;WSW;5;49%;26%;7

Male, Maldives;A downpour;87;77;A shower and t-storm;86;80;WNW;16;78%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;N;4;75%;46%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;78;Partly sunny;90;79;N;6;68%;55%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;54;Heavy p.m. showers;61;51;N;16;74%;99%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Decreasing clouds;77;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;54;SSW;7;66%;60%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;87;80;A t-shower in spots;88;81;SE;12;77%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm;84;60;Very warm;84;61;NW;6;60%;24%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;92;72;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;SSW;12;63%;28%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;51;39;Sunny;56;39;NE;5;68%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;67;Very warm and humid;88;73;SSW;6;62%;69%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Cloudy and very warm;82;61;S;8;47%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;86;79;Mainly cloudy;87;79;NNW;3;79%;44%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;76;54;E;7;56%;42%;8

New York, United States;Clearing and humid;82;74;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;S;8;65%;3%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;94;73;Hot with sunshine;98;74;WNW;9;40%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Sunshine, pleasant;72;53;WSW;10;59%;25%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning shower;85;71;Partly sunny;91;78;ENE;5;53%;44%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;68;51;More clouds than sun;66;49;NNE;7;52%;27%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;79;63;A stray thunderstorm;87;71;SSW;13;70%;64%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;ENE;8;70%;87%;9

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;E;7;82%;88%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;93;74;Afternoon showers;91;75;NE;6;73%;84%;13

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;78;61;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;NNE;9;44%;10%;5

Perth, Australia;Clearing;61;39;Inc. clouds;63;45;ESE;8;58%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SSE;6;77%;94%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;NNE;9;75%;56%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;71;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;ESE;6;60%;75%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A few showers;69;56;Partly sunny;73;54;N;5;62%;7%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;80;66;A couple of showers;71;62;ESE;5;71%;91%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;70;51;A little p.m. rain;70;52;SSE;8;46%;65%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;NNW;7;77%;6%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;71;A morning shower;83;72;S;10;70%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the a.m.;56;52;Increasingly windy;59;54;SE;20;77%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and very warm;85;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;61;NE;4;66%;94%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;88;65;A couple of showers;68;60;S;14;70%;94%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;108;79;Plenty of sunshine;108;84;ESE;9;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;Partly sunny;88;68;WNW;8;60%;28%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;Clouds and sun, warm;75;58;NNE;9;81%;68%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;68;59;Turning sunny;71;58;WSW;10;63%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;64;Thunderstorms;76;64;SE;7;80%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;ESE;10;75%;59%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;SW;6;98%;91%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;80;63;Partial sunshine;78;63;NE;10;31%;28%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;85;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;W;5;50%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NE;5;77%;52%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;Sunny and nice;81;57;N;6;53%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;80;60;NNE;7;59%;1%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;A shower or two;74;67;E;5;70%;96%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Clouds and warmer;91;82;SSE;10;58%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;S;6;76%;77%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;90;59;A shower and t-storm;86;60;W;5;58%;91%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;80;A shower or two;89;80;E;10;72%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with showers;62;52;Some sun, a shower;63;51;N;10;66%;41%;4

Sydney, Australia;Pleasant and milder;68;55;Cloudy;69;59;N;11;75%;82%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;93;81;A stray t-storm, hot;96;81;ESE;8;59%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;63;A thunderstorm;69;56;NE;14;89%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;91;68;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;SE;7;21%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;93;67;Sunny and hot;92;65;NE;6;29%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;71;S;7;12%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;96;78;Mostly sunny;92;77;NNW;8;61%;1%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;A shower and t-storm;92;71;ENE;7;52%;90%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;80;67;An afternoon shower;81;71;ENE;11;53%;55%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;77;70;A t-storm in spots;84;71;SSW;15;74%;98%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;94;79;Plenty of sunshine;94;78;E;4;49%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;95;74;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;7;54%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A couple of showers;59;39;Showers around;51;31;E;10;82%;68%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;76;60;Partly sunny, warm;78;65;NNE;5;56%;14%;5

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;Partly sunny;79;58;NW;8;60%;27%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouding up, hot;94;80;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;78;NW;5;62%;60%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Very warm;84;62;A t-storm around;81;60;WSW;6;55%;90%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, very warm;86;66;Breezy in the p.m.;75;60;WSW;14;68%;30%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;54;41;Partly sunny;54;44;ENE;7;66%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and drizzle;87;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;6;77%;59%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;Sunny and hot;94;68;NE;5;22%;1%;8

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather