Police seize M10 submachine gun from carpenter in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police officers seized drugs and an M10 submachine gun from a carpenter and referred him to the prosecutors’ office on charges of violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act as well as the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act earlier this month.

Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigations Corps said in a press conference on Friday (Aug. 26) that the department had received tips that a carpenter in Kaohsiung, surnamed Yu (余), allegedly possessed drugs and firearms, CNA reported. The police department formed a task force to work on the case.

Officers had been following Yu for several months before they searched his house on Aug. 4. They found amphetamines and other drugs disguised as coffee sachets and seized them as evidence.

After the drugs were found, Yu admitted to taking drugs but denied possessing any firearms, according to Sung Kuo-yuan (宋國源), a captain of an investigation team at the criminal investigation corps. However, one officer found two bullets in one drawer, per CNA. After questioning, Yu admitted to possessing a U.S. made M10 submachine gun and 10 bullets.

The M10 is a compact weapon, with an effective range of 50 meters, Sung said, adding that the gun can fire more than 1,000 rounds per minute.