Taiwan is already at the brink of war, says former Vice President Lu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) organized the inaugural meeting of the Peace and Justice Society (和平公義社) that took place on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Taipei International Convention Center.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Lu made comments on current cross-strait tensions, declaring "Taiwan is on the brink of war." When asked about her criticisms of current cross-strait policy, she responded “There are just so many problems. How are we supposed to take a side?”

Lu stated that Taiwan is caught in the middle of a struggle between the great powers of China and the U.S. and Lu believes that Taiwan should try to break free of entanglements between the two powers fighting for hegemony, reported UDN.

The former vice-president said that the entire world believes that Taiwan will soon face the threat of war. She insisted that Taiwan’s greatest priority must be to avoid war at all costs. “Taiwan must not become a second Ukraine,” she stated.

When asked about the contentious mayoral race in Taoyuan, Lu said that she has confidence that the people of Taoyuan will choose a candidate who will turn things around in the city. She urged voters to vote for the person and not the party, reported LTN.

She also expressed her belief that Taoyuan will be the capital of the country in the future, and is likely to replace Hong Kong as the new “pearl of the east,” per UDN.

When pressed for more comments on the election, Lu said “I don’t want to talk about it any more.” She insisted that “Taiwan is already on the brink of war” and if the ruling party does not humbly work to avoid war, then it will not matter who is elected to any office.