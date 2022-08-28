Weather to cool off in northern Taiwan in early September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot weather will continue in northern Taiwan through Wednesday (Aug. 31) before it is likely to cool down from the beginning of September, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said Sunday (Aug. 28).

From Monday to Wednesday, Taiwan will see partly sunny skies and high temperatures with local rain and thunderstorms predicted for mountainous areas and parts of the flatland, CNA quoted Wu as saying.

A wave of northeast winds will arrive from Thursday to Saturday (Sept. 1-3), bringing in local rains to the northern and northeastern parts of the country and afternoon thunderstorms to central and southern Taiwan, according to the meteorologist. The weather in northern Taiwan will cool down, and temperatures in central and southern parts of the country will drop slightly, but it will still be hot.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said the tropical low pressure system located to the southeast of mainland Japan strengthened into a tropical storm, named Hinnamnor, at 2 p.m. on Sunday. It is projected to move northeast and have no direct impact on Taiwan, the CWB said.